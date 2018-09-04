Bora-Hansgrohe strengthen Classics squad with Gatto and Drucker

Image 1 of 7 Oscar Gatto (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Jempy Drucker (BMC) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Oscar Gatto leads the Astana line at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Luxembourg champion Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Oscar Gatto (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 TV interview time for Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Jempy Drucker of BMC Racing has several pairs of custom Giro Empire SLX race shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Oscar Gatto and Jean-Pierre 'Jempy' Drucker will join Bora-Hansgrohe on two-year contracts, starting next year, and will both be tasked with assisting Peter Sagan in the Classics.

Gatto has spent the past two seasons with Astana, but was teammates with Sagan both at Tinkoff in 2016 and at Cannondale in 2014.

The 33-year-old Italian is a strong one-day rider, and won the 2013 edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen, but also won a stage at the 2011 Giro d'Italia.

More recently, Gatto won the unusual uphill prologue time trial at the 2017 Tour of Austria, beating his Astana teammate Miguel Angel Lopez over the 800m course.

"Bora-Hansgrohe have become one of the biggest teams in cycling, and the way they act is very impressive, and was one of the reasons why I wanted to join them," Gatto said in a press release. "I'm also happy to meet up again with some former teammates there, like Peter and Rafal [Majka].

"For me, this change also means a new challenge, new structures, new staff, but my role remains the same. I'll be there to fully support the team and help them to reach their goals in the upcoming seasons."

Drucker joins after four years with BMC Racing. Like Gatto, the 32-year-old from Luxembourg is a handy all-rounder, and won the 2015 RideLondon-Surrey Classic and a stage at the 2016 Vuelta a España.

In 2017, the former cycle-cross rider had his best season yet, winning stages at the Tour de Luxembourg and the Tour de Wallonie, as well as the Luxembourg time trial championships, ahead of Quick-Step's Bob Jungels.

"After the first talks I had with the team, I immediately had a good feeling about joining them. I like the way they've developed over the past few years to one of the best teams in the world," said Drucker, "so I'm really looking forward to joining the Bora-Hansgrohe family.

"First of all, I'll be there to strengthen the Classics group around Peter, so that will be one of my main goals in the upcoming season. I love these races and I'm very motivated to team up with him and my former teammates Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt," continued Drucker, who rode with Oss and Burghardt when they were at BMC.

"On a personal note, I also hope that I can still progress as a rider in this team, and help them to become even more successful in the future."