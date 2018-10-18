Narvaez breaks Quick-Step contract to join Team Sky for 2019

Image 1 of 6 QuickStep-Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team Quick-Step Floors goes on the attack at Volta a Catalunya stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Fernando Gaviria, Ecuador champion Jhonatan Narvaez and the Quick-Step Floors team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step) is ready for his ride on stage 4 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sky have confirmed their first new signing for the 2019 season, announcing that 21-year-old Jhonatan Narvaez will join the British WorldTour team after breaking his contract with Quick-Step Floors.

Narvaez crashed out of the Tour of Guangxi in China on Wednesday but impressed during the season despite his young age, taking second place at the Drome Classic and fifth at the Tour de Wallonie. The current Ecuadorian national champion was part of the Quick-Step Floors team that won the Hammer Series Limburg and the opening team time trial at the Adriatica Ionica Race.





"I’m very excited about this opportunity to join Team Sky and I look forward to working with the team and giving 100 percent so I can continue to develop as a rider," Narvaez said.

"I’ve been racing against the team this season and now I can’t wait to meet up with my new teammates. I know I am going to enjoy being a part of this team. It is full of big name riders who have achieved a lot and it also has a strong group of Latin American riders.

"I characterise myself as a bit of an all-rounder and next season one of my goals is to try and develop further so I can be in a position to help the team and also win races. I am 21 years old and I know on this team I will have great support to improve myself and grow as a rider."

Sergio Henao, Benat Intxausti and Lukasz Wisniowski have confirmed they will move on from Team Sky for 2019, with other riders expected to depart from the British team. Other new signings are expected to include Italian pursuiter and time trialist Filippo Ganna and Sosa from Androni, despite a dispute between the Colombian’s previous and new agents that is currently under investigation by the UCI. Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar joined Team Sky in September after the collapse of Aqua Blue Sport.

Team Sky will continue to have Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Giro d’Italia winner Chris Froome - along with Wout Poels, Michal Kwiatkowski, Bernal and Gianni Moscon - as team leaders in 2019. Thomas signed a new three-year contract in the summer, while Bernal recently agreed a new five-year contract after his impressive debut season with Team Sky.