Despite Trek announcing Sosa, talented Colombian still on the market

Image 1 of 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won the queen stage 3 at the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ivan Sosa in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Gianni Savio with his latest prodigy Ivan Sosa at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Colombia and Team Androni Sidermec Bottecchia White Best Young Rider Jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) attacked to win the queen stage 3 at the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Although Trek-Segafredo announced in August that they had signed talented young Colombian rider Ivan Sosa on a two-year deal, the rider's new agent has insisted that he is still on the market and talking to several teams, including Trek-Segafredo and Team Sky.

Sosa changed his agent in the summer, switching from Paolo Alberati to Giuseppe Acquadro, who works with the likes of Nairo Quintana, Michal Kwiatkowski and another Colombian talent, Egan Bernal. Alberati helped bring Bernal to Europe when he turned professional with Androni Giocattoli in 2016 but does not represent high-profile riders.

Acquadro confirmed to Cyclingnews that reports of Sosa's uncertain future were true but that a deal could be announced in the next five days.

"It's not signed," Acquadro told Cyclingnews. "There was a misunderstanding before I was working with the rider but I am now looking after his interests. We are talking to Trek and other teams."

According to reports in Colombia and Europe, Sosa's previous agent signed a letter of intent for the rider to join Trek-Segafredo after the UCI's transfer deadline on August 1. However, with Acquadro insisting that a full contract had not been signed between the rider and the American team, the door is potentially open for rival teams to swoop in and sign the talented 20-year-old. He has won the Adriatica Ionica Race, the Vuelta a Burgos and a stage at the Tour de L’Avenir this season. Sosa is due to lead the Colombian under-23 team at the Innsbruck road World Championships.

Acquadro already has riders at Team Sky, including Bernal, with reports already circulating that the British team had already picked up Sosa. Acquadro denies that an agreement had been reached.

Trek-Segafredo were unavailable for comment but believe there is a contract in place. The US-registered WorldTour team is expected to make an official statement later.

News of Sosa’s apparent move to Trek was announced on August 27, with the rider himself providing quotes within the team’s press release.

“I am a man of few words, but I am really, very happy to join Trek-Segafredo as of next year. I have always wanted to race on the highest level, in the WorldTour,” Sosa said in a team press release.

Trek-Segafredo team manager Luca Guercilena was also quoted in the press release.

“Without a doubt, Ivan will bring a lot to the team. He’s an exceptional climber, who has made a big progression since he turned pro in 2017,” Guercilena said.

“We’ve had him on our radar for a while now, and I am excited we could sign him for 2019 right away. I am happy that we could find a mutual agreement to give Ivan a new opportunity to take the next step in his career, and to develop his talent further at Trek-Segafredo.”

Team Sky had been contacted but have not yet responded with a comment.

More to follow...