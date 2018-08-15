Geschke signs with CCC for 2019

Image 1 of 5 Simon Geschke (Sunweb). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Simon Geschke wins stage 17 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 4 of 5 Jim Ochowicz is back as general manager (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet added to his overall lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Geschke has signed for the newly formed CCC team for 2018. The 33-year-old German has spent his entire career at Team Sunweb and its previous title sponsors, but has now decided to take up the new challenge of riding alongside Greg Van Avermaet.

A dependable climber and domestique, Geschke won a stage of the 2015 Tour de France but has forged a career working for others. He recently helped Tom Dumoulin to second place at the Tour de France and has raced 11 Grand Tours in total.

"I was looking for a new challenge after 10 years with the same team, as that is a long time. I wanted to change teams at least once in my career and I thought this year would be a good time, and then this opportunity came up so I took it," Geschke said in a statement released by the team.

"The team has always appeared to be very professional, and the structure is very good with the sports directors and performance team so that really impressed me. From the outside, it looks like a team with a great atmosphere. I think I will feel good in the team and will settle in well.





CCC have not yet decided on their team name for 2019, but the squad will be formed from the remnants of the BMC Racing squad, and the current Polish Pro Continental outfit.

The team have also signed Serge Pauwels from Dimension Data, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck from Wanty Groupe Gobert, 22-year-old American Will Barta from Hagens Berman Axeon but, after a long period with no sponsor in place, they have lost a raft of riders, including Richie Porte, Rohan Dennis, Dylan Teuns, Tejay van Garderen, Stefan Kung, Damiano Caruso, Alberto Bettiol, Danilo Wyss, and Loic Vliegen.

"Simon Geschke has forged an impressive career to date, including his 2015 Tour de France stage win, and will bring a wealth of experience to the team," said team manager Jim Ochowicz.





