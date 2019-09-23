The best Black Friday GoPro deals for cyclists
Find cheap Black Friday GoPro deals with our pick of the best options available
With Black Friday almost upon us, we've compiled the best Black Friday GoPro deals to help our fellow cyclists record their ride, no matter the reason.
Whether you're hunting down a GoPro deal because you want to become the next YouTube vlogging sensation or you're simply a cyclist that wants to record your saddle time in case of an accident, there are plenty of options available.
If you're looking for a cheap GoPro, you might already know the exact model you want and are simply looking for the best GoPro deal, alternatively, the best discount might help sway your decision. Well, no matter your situation, we've handpicked the best GoPro deals available and shared them below to help you make your decision.
Best action cameras for cycling
If you're unsure which to choose and you're looking for advice the best action cameras for cycling, we've put together a handy guide of our favourites.
One great thing about GoPro is you can rest assured that whatever price you pay, be that full RRP or an amazing Black Friday GoPro deal, you'll be getting a solid, waterproof action camera with fantastic picture quality and a ready-for-anything construction. Here, we'll run through the basics of each, and provide the best deals for all.
As we'll start with the more recent GoPro releases and work our way backwards, you should find the Black Friday discounts grow as you work your way down the page, but we'll be sure to highlight the deals that stand out.
GoPro Hero 8 Black
The Crème de la crème
Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Max
New 360-degree shooter is an aspiring vlogger's dream
Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.6K at 30FPS | Photo: 16.6MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 7 Black deals
This range-topping model from the market leader features all the bells and whistles, but cheap deals may be hard to come by for now
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 45-90 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 7 Silver
Cheaper, but misses out on some features
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Hero 7 White
A new option for the budget-conscious, but discounted older models might be a better choice
Weight: 92g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 1080p at 60fps | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Fusion
If you're an aspiring vlogger and want stunning 360-degree footage, this is your go-to option
Weight: 220g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.2K at 30FPS | Photo: 18MP | Battery: 75-80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Hero 6 Black
The former leader is still a solid action camera, and its age should mean a cheap GoPro deal is available
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 70-110 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 5 Black
4K footage should provide clear footage no matter your discipline
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 120 minutes | Slo-mo: 4x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 5 Session
The small yet capable 4K GoPro that won't look out of place on your premium race bike
Weight: 74g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 95 minutes | Slo-mo: 3x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 4 Black
Old, but gold. The Hero 4 Black was great in 2015, and it's still holding its own today.
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 40m with housing | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes
Alternative options:
GoPro has been making action cameras since 2004, so it stands to reason that there'll be an option for all budgets as older models come with bigger and bigger discounts, but there are a few more options on the market that might be of interest. Here is a quick roundup of alternative cheap action camera deals that might be of interest.
