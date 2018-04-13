Spring Classics tech round-up

Image 1 of 3 A look at some of the tech on show from the 2018 Spring Classics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 The custom Fizik Antares saddle of Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

With the spring Classics all but over, we round-up the tech on show from the past seven weeks with a look back at the tech galleries from 'Opening Weekend', Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs and Paris-Roubaix.

On the road we also saw the latest and greatest pro bikes including Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 and ONE in custom colours of the Belgium national champion, Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning, glitter and gold 'Sagan Collection' Specialized Roubaix, Greg Van Avermaet's custom BMC Teammachine and much more.

As well the new, we also took a look at some of the old. Quick-Step Floors' pop-up store in Kortrijk showcased some of the team's winning bikes including Tom Boonen's early Specialized Roubaix and Michal Kwiatkowski's world championships winning Specialized Tarmac, among others.

At the Cycling Church in Roeselare, we saw posters, trophies and exhibits from the genesis of these races, plus bikes, jerseys and kit from as far back as Fausto Coppi, Tom Simpson and Eddy Merckx.

Classics 2018 tech

Scroll down and follow the links for all of our tech from the 2018 spring Classics.

With the hilly Ardennes Classics kicking off this weekend and the first Grand Tour of the season kicking off in less than a month, Cyclingnews will have more tech on the way soon.