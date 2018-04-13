Spring Classics tech round-up
All the tech, pro bikes and more from the season openers
With the spring Classics all but over, we round-up the tech on show from the past seven weeks with a look back at the tech galleries from 'Opening Weekend', Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs and Paris-Roubaix.
On the road we also saw the latest and greatest pro bikes including Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 and ONE in custom colours of the Belgium national champion, Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning, glitter and gold 'Sagan Collection' Specialized Roubaix, Greg Van Avermaet's custom BMC Teammachine and much more.
As well the new, we also took a look at some of the old. Quick-Step Floors' pop-up store in Kortrijk showcased some of the team's winning bikes including Tom Boonen's early Specialized Roubaix and Michal Kwiatkowski's world championships winning Specialized Tarmac, among others.
At the Cycling Church in Roeselare, we saw posters, trophies and exhibits from the genesis of these races, plus bikes, jerseys and kit from as far back as Fausto Coppi, Tom Simpson and Eddy Merckx.
Classics 2018 tech
Scroll down and follow the links for all of our tech from the 2018 spring Classics.
- Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: massive tech gallery
- Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Podium bikes – Gallery
- Cycling is Religion: Inside Roeselare's cycling museum - Gallery
- Greg Van Avermaet debuts custom BMC for Classics – Gallery
- Quick-Step Floors open pop-up store for the Classics - Gallery
- Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc - Gallery
- The special tech for Strade Bianche - Gallery
- John Degenkolb's custom Tour of Flanders Trek Madone
- Shimano Ultegra RX road clutch rear derailleur spotted
- 101 race tech photos from the Tour of Flanders - Gallery
- Degenkolb's Domane with Ultegra RX - Gallery
- Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone 9 Race Shop Limited for the Tour of Flanders - Gallery
- Scheldeprijs tech gallery: the narrow, the aero and the power
- Gilbert and Stybar to race Paris-Roubaix on unreleased Specialized — gallery
- Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma K10 for Paris-Roubaix - Gallery
- Factor launch CHPT3 ONEMORELAP edition frames for Paris-Roubaix
- Special edition Giant Defy for Teunissen at Paris-Roubaix
- Paris-Roubaix tech gallery: 101 images from the Hell of the North
- Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix – Gallery
- Greg Van Avermaet's Paris-Roubaix BMC Teammachine SLR01 — gallery
With the hilly Ardennes Classics kicking off this weekend and the first Grand Tour of the season kicking off in less than a month, Cyclingnews will have more tech on the way soon.
