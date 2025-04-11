Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's bike setup for his first ever Paris-Roubaix

Plus some bonus hacks from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG recon ride
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Paris-Roubaix is the Queen of the Classics for a reason. While it’s only a single day race for both the men and the women, the fact that the women's race on Saturday means both genders do their recon rides at the tail end of the week before the racing. This gives us ample time to see what they’re up to but also extends what for fans at home may be an 8-hour affair into nigh on a week for us journalists.
This morning (Friday, if you’re reading this later on) we got a tip-off that Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates were going to do a final recon of the cobbles, from the Arenberg Forest onwards, so, with barely five minutes to brush our teeth, wolf down a chocolate-filled brioche, and slap on some créme du soleil, we leapt out the door and hightailed it over to the forest ourselves.
Luckily for you keen tech nerds, I managed to get a look at the UAE bikes, including Pogačar's, before they set off to see what they’ve modded - if anything - for the roughest sectors of the race, plus we got a look at the team on some cobbles, before grabbing them at the bus at the velodrome after.
Given I shot Pogačar's bike less than a week ago after he won the Tour of Flanders, it's interesting to see how he's changed things for the rougher stones here in France. Notably, none of the team are using the Y1RS Colnago aero bike for Roubaix, we believe the riders prefer the slightly more forgiving geometry of the V4Rs
There will of course be full tech galleries going live from both the men’s and women’s races, so treat this as but an amuse-bouche before the main events tomorrow and Sunday.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.