Factor launch CHPT3 ONEMORELAP edition frames for Paris-Roubaix

AG2R La Mondiale's Factor O2 ONEMORELAP for Paris-Roubaix 2018
Factor have paired the full build with finishing kit and wheels from Black Inc
A closer look at the Black Inc disc wheels
No brake bridge on the seat stays for the disc version
Black Inc produce traditional handlebar and stem combinations, as well as integrated cockpit setups
CHPT3 provide coordinated handlebar tape for the consumer build
A closer look at the decals on the frameset
A matching saddle is also available for the consumer builds
The Factor O2 ONEMORELAP is also available as a disc version frameset
A look at the non-drive side of the Factor O2 ONEMORELAP edition by Chpt 3
The frameset is paired with AG2R La Mondiale's usual Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifting, SRM Origin crankset with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings
The Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur has been customised with a CeramicSpeed OSPW system
AG2R La Mondiale equip their bikes with Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels paired with Continental Competition RBX tubular tyres
28mm cobble specific tyres are required for the brutal pave of Northern France
K-Edge provides the team with number plate holders
Flashes of red, white, black and blue feature on the frameset to represent the marking lines on the Roubaix velodrome
Bars of black, white and grey decorate the inside of the chainstays
The seat clamp bolt is adjusted via the inside of the frame triangle, resulting in a neat seat cluster
AG2R La Mondiale use Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes
Julien Duval opts for a Fizik Antares saddle
White decals on the light grey base coat have CHPT 3 at the head of the top tube
For the mostly flat race, Duval runs 54/42 chainrings
As well as the rear derailleur, CeramicSpeed provides the team with bottom brackets and headsets
Thin seat stays are decorated with small blocks of colour
AG2R La Mondiale decals mirror the Chpt 3 decals on the opposite side of the top tube
Black Inc. provides the seat post and cockpit components for the team
Double wrapped handlebar tap is common practise for the race, with many riders also opting to run sprint shifters on the handlebar drops for multiple shifting options
The head tube is an uncluttered affair with a red Factor logo the only feature
The same Factor logo features just above the fork dropouts
A closer look at the front wheel of the new bike
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers control the stopping and shifting of the Factor O2
The bottom bracket cluster features a solid colouring of blue, while here you can also see the two different blocks of grey
A geometric red, white and blue design adorns the top tube
The design narrows as it nears the head tube
The Elite bottle cages have seen better days
White Factor decals are subtly applied on the down tube and are almost masked with the light grey base colour
The bike was shot after a team training ride
Elite Cannibal bottle cages secure the bidons over the cobbles, while here you can also see more of the velodrome inspired design on the seat tube
Ahead of
Paris-Roubaix, Factor and CHPT3 have unveiled limited-edition finishes for their O2 framesets, which will be used by four of AG2R La Mondiale's riders during Sunday's race.
CHPT3 was founded by former professional David Millar, who raced Paris-Roubaix just once and in the final season (2014) of the Briton's career. Upon entering the velodrome in Roubaix, Millar stopped racing after half a lap unaware he was to complete a further lap to finish the race, hence the design ONEMORELAP.
The design of the CHPT3 ONEMORELAP frameset pays homage to the Jean Stablinksi Velodrome in Roubaix, with the colours of the track markings represented with flashes of red, black, white and blue on a grey base coat.
Subtle decals of white overlaid onto the light grey base colour include Factor, CHPT3 and AG2R La Mondiale.
AG2R La Mondiale equips their Factor framesets with Mavic wheels, Black Inc. finishing kit and Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain and braking components. The team use an SRM Origin crankset with 54/42 chainrings for the flat parcours of Paris-Roubaix.
Ceramic bearings specialists CeramicSpeed provides AG2R La Mondiale with bottom brackets, headsets and their OSPW system for rear derailleurs in an attempt to reduce drivetrain friction.
