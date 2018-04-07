Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma K10 for Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma K10 for the 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 28 The shape of the seat stays adds further compliance and comfort over rough surfaces, in an attempt to reduce rider fatigue (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 28 A look at the front end of Thomas' Pinarello (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 28 Here you can see the file tread pattern on the FMB tubulars, also note how wide the black outer section of the tyre wraps around the tubular (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 28 Thomas' bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 28 As with the majority of Team Sky riders this season, Thomas' bike is equipped with a Stages power meter, the team also has the option of using Shimano (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 28 The majority of Team Sky use Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals, however Owain Doull opts for Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 28 Each Classics season, Team Sky dig out their Elite Ciussi bottle cages, which are customised with grip tape for extra security (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 28 Elite Ciussi bottle cages are wider than normal bottle cages to ensure no bottles are lost over the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 28 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes officially allow 28mm tyres and these 27mm FMB tubulars are fairly tight (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 28 FMB tubulars are handmade in France and several pro teams switch from their regular tyre providers to the brand for the biggest cobble Classics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 28 Several teams ran the same Paris-Roubaix tubulars at the Tour of Flanders last week (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 28 A simple denotion to mark the tyre size (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 28 Like the majority of riders for Paris-Roubaix, Thomas has opted to double wrap his handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 28 Geraint Thomas uses a 135mm MOST Tiger stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 28 The bike features internal gear routing for the brakes, gearing and suspension system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 28 Thomas runs 175mm Shimano Dura-Ace cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 28 Shimano also provide the team with Dura-Ace R9100 bottom brackets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 28 The Pinarello Dogma K10 has an electronic rear suspension system to increase compliance over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 28 Team Sky updated their frame paintwork for 2018 with flashes if white on the inside triangle of the frame and rear of the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 28 The rear of the seat post also features a coating of white (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 28 Geraint Thomas opts for a Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 28 K_Edge provides the team with a black chain catcher (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 28 Pinarello integrate a Dura-Ace Di2-specific port on the down tube for charging and connectivity of the electronic groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 28 The black and white frameset has constrasting electric blue decals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 28 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 28 K-Edge also provides Team Sky with out-front computer mounts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 28 Pinarello have produced a custom rear derailleur hanger for the team, possibly for more stiffness and the Team Sky mechanics are happy with it, according to the team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) had made a name for himself in the spring Classics with a previous victory at E3 Harelbeke and top-ten finishes at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, before more recently focusing fully on his GC ambitions in stage races in recent years.

However, with a crucial stage at this year's Tour de France over the Roubaix cobbles, Thomas had some leverage with the Team Sky management in returning to the cobbles for this year's Paris-Roubaix to his racing programme and could be a rider to watch on the day.

Thomas will be racing on a Pinarello Dogma K10, the Italian brand's rough road-specific frameset, which offers greater compliance and even rear suspension in an attempt to provide greater comfort over the rough cobbled roads and in turn, reduce rider fatigue.

Instead of the usual Continental tubulars the British team use for the majority of the season's races, for the cobbled Classics - as do many other WorldTour squads - Team Sky switch to the handmade FMB tubulars, which are designed specifically for Sunday's race and have built a reputation as the tyre to race on.

The Pinarello is paired with the usual full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, with the only notable change being a switch from a 39-tooth inner chainring to a larger 44-tooth for the generally flat terrain of Paris-Roubaix.

Pinarello have created a custom rear derailleur hanger for the groupset. Usually a two-piece hanger from Shimano, the prototype will likely offer greater stiffness and Team Sky confirmed to BikeRadar that the team mechanics find the part useful.

As well as the automatic, electronically controlled rear suspension on the frameset, the Dogma K10 also offers increased compliance from the flattened seat stays, which adds further flex and comfort to the rear end of the bike.

At the front end of the bike, Thomas uses the usual MOST components although double-wrapping his handlebars in an attempt to dampen some of the vibrations of the cobbles.

Aluminium accessory specialists K-Edge provides Thomas with an out-front computer mount and matching chain catcher.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Welshman's bike.

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma K10

Fork: Pinarello Onda F10 with Fork Flap

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter, 175mm crank arms, 53/44 chainrings

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40

Tyres: FMB Paris-Roubaix, 27mm tubular

Handlebars: MOST Jaguar, 380mm

Stem: MOST Tiger, 135mm

Tape/grips: MOST, double-wrapped

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma K10

Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi with additional grip tape

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher

Critical measurements

Rider height: 1.83m

Bottom bracket to top of saddle: 780mm

Tip of saddle nose to stem at handlebars: 575mm