Scheldeprijs: Jakobsen continues Quick-Step's winning streak

,

Rain, trains disrupt sprinters' classic

Image 1 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Scheldeprijs

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) stopped in Scheldeprijs

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) stopped in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) winner of 2018 Scheldeprijs

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) winner of 2018 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

The Scheldeprijs podium: Pascal Ackermann, Fabio Jacobsen and Chris Lawless

The Scheldeprijs podium: Pascal Ackermann, Fabio Jacobsen and Chris Lawless
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Dylan Groenewegen and Arnaud Demare chase after the level crossing

Dylan Groenewegen and Arnaud Demare chase after the level crossing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs

Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step) celebrates his win

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Arnaud Démare's group was disqualified

Arnaud Démare's group was disqualified
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

The peloton cross the canal

The peloton cross the canal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

A crash involving a muddy ditch and a parked car ended the race for several riders

A crash involving a muddy ditch and a parked car ended the race for several riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Owain Doull (Team Sky) attacks

Owain Doull (Team Sky) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Eric Marcotte and Travis McCabe were involved in a crash

Eric Marcotte and Travis McCabe were involved in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Owain Doull (Team Sky) attacks on the cobbles

Owain Doull (Team Sky) attacks on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the attack

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors)

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Rain punished the peloton on the final laps

Rain punished the peloton on the final laps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Travis McCabe (UHC) crashed

Travis McCabe (UHC) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Several Israel Cycling Academy riders chase after a crash

Several Israel Cycling Academy riders chase after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) crashed into a ditch

Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) crashed into a ditch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) crashed

Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started in the Netherlands

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

The 2018 Scheldeprijs

The 2018 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started at the Westerscheldetunnel

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started at the Westerscheldetunnel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) gets a push after a mechanical problem

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) gets a push after a mechanical problem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) in the bunch

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

The 2018 Scheldeprijs

The 2018 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds

The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started in the Netherlands

The 2018 Scheldeprijs started in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Jakobson continued Quick-Step Floors' incredible start to the season with a surprise win in Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, in reduced bunch sprint victory over Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Chris Lawless (Team Sky).

The race appeared to be heading towards a Marcel Kittel procession, with the German looking for his sixth title, but a string of incidents in the race - including a late puncture for the German - saw a number of high-profile candidates ruled out.

The main talking point came earlier in the race when a near 30-strong group containing Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was disqualified after ignoring UCI rules at a level crossing. At that point, the bunch had split into several echelons, with both riders caught out in a second group. They tried to ride over the crossing too late and were disqualified as a result.

With Katusha and Kittel making the split it looked as though the German would take the win but his late puncture turned the race on its head. There were several late attacks, with none of the remaining sprint teams willing or able enough to control affairs.

Step forward Jakobson and Quick-Step, who wrestled control at the front of the field inside the closing kilometres. Lawless, already a victor in Team Sky colours this season, opened the sprint and looked to be heading for another win but his Quick-Step rival was simply too strong, with Ackermann coming around the British rider to steal second.

Jakobson, still just 21, but a winner of Nokere Koerse earlier this year, was asked to explain his team's dominance this season.

"I think it's because we start winning and everyone starts to believe in it. We always go for one guy full gas and that is the strength of the pack. When one person starts winning, we all want to start winning. It's amazing to be in 'the wolfpack'," Jakobsen said.

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Cross-winds come into play

The 2018 Scheldeprijs course was redesigned with a start in Terneuzen, Netherlands. Compared with the massive crowds in Mol last year, the fans didn’t find the way to Terneuzen on Wednesday. The first 100 kilometres through the flatlands in the Zeeland region didn’t disappoint. Grey clouds and a strong wind resulted in proper racing. Most roads connecting two villages were placed on top of a dyke, leaving the riders battling against the wind.

Unsurprisingly, on countless occasions, echelons were formed. Top favourite Marcel Kittel ended up at the back of the race when he punctured. Thanks to the support of Tony Martin, he managed to get back to the first peloton. A group of riders crashed hard into a small parked car. Among the victims were Lawrence Naesen (Lotto-Soudal), Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb), Marko Kump (CCC), Carlos Alzate, Eric Marcotte and Travis McCabe for United Healthcare.

After the first hour in the race, averaged at 48 kph, five riders escaped the peloton. They were Jan-Willem van Schip (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal), Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexander Cataford (United Healthcare).

Groenewegen and Démare disqualified

The five leaders collected more than three minutes on the peloton but at the 100km mark, racing again kicked off in the peloton. In Krabbendijke, the first echelon safely passed through a train crossing. A second peloton of about 35 riders, led by French champion Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), ignored the lights and lowering barriers. A third and fourth echelon stopped at the barriers. Little later, the race jury took the Démare-group out of the race. Pre-race favourite Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was also part of this group. Meanwhile, the five leaders were caught back by the first peloton.

When entering Belgium in Putte-Kapellen, after 130 kilometres of racing, rain welcomed the riders. With the Zeeland battle being over, the race situation was more clear. At this point in the race, only 54 riders were left in the main peloton. The Katusha team of Marcel Kittel took the lead, with all riders of the team present except for Tony Martin who was part of the group that was taken out after the train crossing.

Owain Doull (Sky) and Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) attacked the peloton in Ekeren at 60 kilometres from the finish. The duo reached the finish line to start the first of three 17km long local laps, riding one minute ahead of the bunch.

During the first local lap, it started to rain heavily when the riders reached the 1700 metres long pavé section of the Broekstraat. Katusha received support from Quick-Step Floors in order to bring the breakaway group back. With two laps to go, the gap was down to 1:20. When hitting the final lap, the gap to the two leaders was down to 37 seconds.

Finale

With Katusha stacking the front of the peloton it looked as though the peloton were willing to submit to the inevitable Kittle win. However, with just 12km the script was torn up when the five-time winner had a mechanical. He was chasing soon enough but his constant head-shaking suggested all was not well. Over the next six kilometres he chased back to the bunch but with just under seven kilometres to go he threw in the towel.

The Katusha-shaped hole at the front was filed by a number of team but several opportunists looking to escape after the Doull group was caught. With two kilometres to go Team Sky and Quick-Step traded turns on the front but Jakobson proved the fastest.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:23:51
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
11Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
12Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
19Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
21Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
22Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
26Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
27Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:13
32Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
33Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:16
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
38Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:25
40Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
41Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:00:45
42Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:07
44Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:27
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
47Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:50
49Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:41
50Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:11
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
52Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
53Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
54Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:03:34
55Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:39
57Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:11
58Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:14
DSQTony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DSQRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DSQDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DSQLars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
DSQDylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DSQTimo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DSQAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
DSQChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DSQIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DSQRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DSQLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DSQArnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DSQRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DSQHugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
DSQKim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DSQConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DSQMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DSQJimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DSQMichael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DSQFlorian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DSQSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DSQAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DSQJordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DSQDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DSQMathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DSQKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DSQSteven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Club
DSQWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DSQKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DSQJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DSQMichal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DSQJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DSQAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DSQPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DSQTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFTom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFSindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMilan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFMark McNally (Irl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews