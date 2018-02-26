Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: massive tech gallery

Image 1 of 80 Shimano have stepped up their neutral service bikes for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 80 Sponsor correct woollen booties for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 80 Sportful provide Bahrain-Merida and Bora-Hansgrohe with their Fiandre range, which is Italian for Flanders and suitable for Flandrian weather (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 80 Mads Pedersen was one of the only riders not to start either race with knee warmers of leg warmers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 80 Layers, snoods and thermal hats were used in an attempt to fight the cold temperatures (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 80 Latex booties were popular in an attempt to keep out the cold (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 80 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet has a new custom helmet for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 80 Philippe Gilbert and his Quick-Step Floors teammates all wore the new S-Works Evade helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 80 Team Sky had Castelli's full line up of cold weather gear to choose from (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 80 Silvain Dillier and Oliver Naesen who both have custom national champion paint jobs have mottos adorning their top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 80 Colour-coordinated jockey wheels for the Belgian national champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 80 Elite Ciussi bottle cages are renowned for their performance on the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 80 Wout Van Aert and his Verandas Willems-Crelan teammates raced Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Stevens Xenon bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 80 The Verandas Willems-Crelan team ran Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 80 The Belgian team also used Wahoo Kickr trainers to warm up ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 80 After some early season races aboard Trek Emonda Discs, Trek-Segafredo used rim brake Trek Madone's for opening weekend (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 80 Most of Team Sunweb use stems from Giant, but a few riders used Fouriers' offering (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 80 Bora-Hansgrohe used S-Works Turbo 'Hell of the North' tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 80 The custom Fizik Antares saddle of Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 80 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) sets up his Garmin Edge 1030 computer ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 80 Sep Vanmarcke opts for the POC Octal Aero helmet for the majority of the spring races (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 80 The Israel Cycling Academy bikes have blue flecks in their paint, which catch the sun light (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 80 August Jensen asked his mechanic to tape the sides of his saddles, although the mechanic didn't know why (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 80 Direct Energie are another team to race on Astute saddles for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 80 The aero head tube of Wilier's Cento 1 AIR (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 80 French champion Arnaud Demare was another FDJ rider to race aboard a custom Lapierre on the weekend (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Team Dimension Data) Cervelo S5 for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 80 Team Cofidis' Kuota Khan race bikes for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 80 Shimano have stepped up their neutral service bikes for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 80 Israel Cycling Academy raced Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday aboard their De Rosa Protos (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 80 Colbrelli wrapped his Vision Metron handlebars to the centre to improve comfort on the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 80 EF Education First-Drapac's POC kit is made in Belgium by Bioracer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 80 Niki Terpstra wore colour-coordinated DeFeet wollen booties and gloves for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 80 Zdenek Stybar used the old school technique of some old paper under his jacket to add further insulation to his chest (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 80 Stybar also wore some heavily insulated gloves (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 80 A Team Sky mechanic replaced each of the batteries in the Stages power meters ahead of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 80 Fresh bearings and heavily greased headsets for Team Sky in preparation for the cobbles of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 80 Several teams brought their mechanics' buses to the start/finish line at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 80 Sonny Colbrelli's (Bahrain-Merida) Merida Reacto (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 80 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic raced aboard their blue and fluoro Ridley Helium SLX bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 80 The entire Team Sky team raced on Pinarello Dogma K10 bikes over the weekend (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 80 Team Roompot Nederlandse Loterij raced aboard Isaac Element bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 80 New season, new cassettes for the Dutch team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 80 K-Edge's presence at the top level of cycling is becoming more and more prominent (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 80 Some riders opt for the entry level Garmin Edge 25 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 80 Vital Concept Cycling Club deployed some unique bike stands (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 80 The new Vital Concept team raced on Orbea Orcas (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 80 An extra long stem leaves plenty of room for race notes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 80 Vital Concept use Cycling Ceramic jockey wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 80 The rider sign-on for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad took place inside the historic t'Kuipe velodrome in Gent (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 80 UAE Team Emirates debuted the new Conago C64 on the cobbles over the weekend (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 80 Plenty of high-end racing shoes are designed with ventilation in mind and latex covers kept the cold air out (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 80 The best part of 50 degrees Celsius is the difference between Alex Edmondson's season opener in Australia versus Belgium (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 80 Mathew Hayman opts for woollen gloves over his normal race mitts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 80 Niki Terpstra deployed the unorthadox method of smothering his face with Vaseline to keep the cold at bay (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 80 Iljo Keisse had his handlebars specced for the cobbles with satellite shifters on the top of the bars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 80 Wanty-Groupe Gobert's eye-catching Cube Litening C:68 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 80 Each of the Wanty-Groupe Gobert riders had their tyre pressures marked on the top tube in preparation for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 59 of 80 The majority of the peloton stick with 25mm tyres for the relatively tame cobbles of Flanders (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 60 of 80 Cofidis raced with Michelin Power Competition tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 61 of 80 A look at Cofidis' Campagnolo equipped Kuota Khan race bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 62 of 80 Zdenek Stybar had a Specialized Tarmac Disc as a spare bike for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 63 of 80 Greg Van Avermaet also had a disc-equipped machine as a spare bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 64 of 80 Tyre pressures were critical for all riders over both races (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 65 of 80 Alexis Gougeard's (AG2R La Mondiale) Factor O2 was equipped with Osymmetric 54/42 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 66 of 80 All of the AG2R La Mondiale rear derailleurs are equipped with the CeramicSpeed OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 67 of 80 Silvain Dillier's spare bike had a Shimano Ultegra crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 68 of 80 The Scott Foil RS of Mitchelton-Scott's Chris Juul-Jensen (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 69 of 80 Team Sky's Pinarello's are paired with MOST cockpits for 2018 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 70 of 80 Several teams had these words of encouragement on their top tubes in the cold conditions (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 71 of 80 Eisel's Cervelo R3 was equipped with the new ENVE SES Aero road stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 72 of 80 Team LottoNL-Jumbo's iconic celeste Bianchi Oltre XR4 took victory on Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 73 of 80 Ignatus Konovalovas' Lapierre Xelius in the national champion colours of Lithuania (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 74 of 80 Dutch champion Ramon Sinkeldam added more colour to FDJ's Lapierre lineup (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 75 of 80 A simple solution to knowing what is coming up and when (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 76 of 80 Omloop winner Michael Valgren as well as podium finisher Sep Vanmarcke raced with FSA Energy alloy handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 77 of 80 The unique shape of Fortuneo-Samsic's Look 795 bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 78 of 80 Bernie Eisel raced on a Cervelo R3 in stock finish as opposed to team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 79 of 80 Team Dimension Data are using Astute saddles for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 80 of 80 Oversocks combined with toe warmers were a common trend for the freezing temperatures over the weekend (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Belgium's 'opening weekend' races of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne are the unofficial official start to the new cycling season. This year's events took place in completely dry, but brutally cold conditions, which rarely rose above 3 or 4 degrees and were combined with a substantial wind chill.

Riders layered up with the latest and greatest their teams' clothing providers offer in an attempt to cope with the freezing temperatures. The latest technical fabrics helped to take some of the edge off the cold, although doubling up on gloves, booties, jackets and neck scarves was still necessary for most of the riders.

Quick-Step Floors' Classics hard men Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra used tricks from a bygone era in conjunction with their modern cycling apparel. To shield his face from the wind chill, Terpstra chose to smother his face with Vaseline to add a veil of extra protection during the races.

Again to combat the driving wind, and perhaps with an inclination of knowing he would be lighting up the front of the race for most of the day, Stybar used an old piece of cardboard to add an extra insulating layer in between his jersey and jacket, a trick that has been used by seasoned cyclists since the days of Fausto Coppi and before with bits of cardboard and even newspapers.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad changed its course for 2018 to mirror the old finish of the Tour of Flanders. Both races from opening weekend use many of the same Kassien (cobbles) sectors and Hellingen (climbs) as 'De Ronde'. With this in mind, most teams switched to more robust tyre compound than the usual supple rubber used, although the majority stuck with the common 25mm size choice.

Most of the teams lined up on their preferred race bikes although Team Sky raced on their updated endurance frameset, the Pinarello Dogma K10.

Away from the conditions and courses, with the Classics comes the expectation of disc brakes being used in the WorldTour peloton. Disc brakes have already been seen in the Australian and Middle Eastern races this season, with certain teams outwardly committing to the extensive use of them for 2018.

Interestingly however, just a handful of disc brake equipped bikes were seen and even then just as spare bikes on the roof of the Quick-Step Floors and BMC Racing team cars. No disc brake equipped bikes were seen within either of the races themselves.

Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above to see how the riders battled the cold and all the tech that was on show at the first Classics of the 2018 season.