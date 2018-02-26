Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: massive tech gallery

Battling the cold and cobbles in the year's first Classics
Image 1 of 80
Image 2 of 80
Image 3 of 80
Image 4 of 80
Image 5 of 80
Image 6 of 80
Image 7 of 80
Image 8 of 80
Image 9 of 80
Image 10 of 80
Image 11 of 80
Image 12 of 80
Image 13 of 80
Image 14 of 80
Image 15 of 80
Image 16 of 80
Image 17 of 80
Image 18 of 80
Image 19 of 80
Image 20 of 80
Image 21 of 80
Image 22 of 80
Image 23 of 80
Image 24 of 80
Image 25 of 80
Image 26 of 80
Image 27 of 80
Image 28 of 80
Image 29 of 80
Image 30 of 80
Image 31 of 80
Image 32 of 80
Image 33 of 80
Image 34 of 80
Image 35 of 80
Image 36 of 80
Image 37 of 80
Image 38 of 80
Image 39 of 80
Image 40 of 80
Image 41 of 80
Image 42 of 80
Image 43 of 80
Image 44 of 80
Image 45 of 80
Image 46 of 80
Image 47 of 80
Image 48 of 80
Image 49 of 80
Image 50 of 80
Image 51 of 80
Image 52 of 80
Image 53 of 80
Image 54 of 80
Image 55 of 80
Image 56 of 80
Image 57 of 80
Image 58 of 80
Image 59 of 80
Image 60 of 80
Image 61 of 80
Image 62 of 80
Image 63 of 80
Image 64 of 80
Image 65 of 80
Image 66 of 80
Image 67 of 80
Image 68 of 80
Image 69 of 80
Image 70 of 80
Image 71 of 80
Image 72 of 80
Image 73 of 80
Image 74 of 80
Image 75 of 80
Image 76 of 80
Image 77 of 80
Image 78 of 80
Image 79 of 80
Image 80 of 80
Belgium's 'opening weekend' races of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne are the unofficial official start to the new cycling season. This year's events took place in completely dry, but brutally cold conditions, which rarely rose above 3 or 4 degrees and were combined with a substantial wind chill.
Riders layered up with the latest and greatest their teams' clothing providers offer in an attempt to cope with the freezing temperatures. The latest technical fabrics helped to take some of the edge off the cold, although doubling up on gloves, booties, jackets and neck scarves was still necessary for most of the riders.
Quick-Step Floors' Classics hard men Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra used tricks from a bygone era in conjunction with their modern cycling apparel. To shield his face from the wind chill, Terpstra chose to smother his face with Vaseline to add a veil of extra protection during the races.
Again to combat the driving wind, and perhaps with an inclination of knowing he would be lighting up the front of the race for most of the day, Stybar used an old piece of cardboard to add an extra insulating layer in between his jersey and jacket, a trick that has been used by seasoned cyclists since the days of Fausto Coppi and before with bits of cardboard and even newspapers.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad changed its course for 2018 to mirror the old finish of the Tour of Flanders. Both races from opening weekend use many of the same Kassien (cobbles) sectors and Hellingen (climbs) as 'De Ronde'. With this in mind, most teams switched to more robust tyre compound than the usual supple rubber used, although the majority stuck with the common 25mm size choice.
Most of the teams lined up on their preferred race bikes although Team Sky raced on their updated endurance frameset, the Pinarello Dogma K10.
Away from the conditions and courses, with the Classics comes the expectation of disc brakes being used in the WorldTour peloton. Disc brakes have already been seen in the Australian and Middle Eastern races this season, with certain teams outwardly committing to the extensive use of them for 2018.
Interestingly however, just a handful of disc brake equipped bikes were seen and even then just as spare bikes on the roof of the Quick-Step Floors and BMC Racing team cars. No disc brake equipped bikes were seen within either of the races themselves.
Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above to see how the riders battled the cold and all the tech that was on show at the first Classics of the 2018 season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy