Greg Van Avermaet debuts custom BMC for Classics – Gallery
Gold and grey BMC Teammachine SLR01 for Olympic champion
On the eve of opening weekend, BMC Racing and Greg Van Avermaet unveiled a custom BMC Teammachine SLR01 at a team event in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium.
The bike will be used for this season's Classics campaign and along with a subtle grey base colour, contrasting gold decals throughout the frameset celebrate the Belgian's gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Along with the eye-catching gold decals on the frameset, Fizik provide Van Avermaet with a custom finished Antares saddle, which has gold panels either side of the black central channel.
BMC Racing pair their bikes with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets, including R9100 series wheels and Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P crank based power meter.
Van Avermaet missed out on a hat trick of Omloop titles over the weekend aboard the new BMC, but will be aiming to go one better than last year at this weekend's Strade Bianche in Italy and finish on the top step in Siena.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a close look at the Olympic Champion’s 2018 custom painted BMC Teammachine SLR01.
- Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 in custom colours for Olympic champion
- Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular
- Handlebars: 3T Ernova Stealth
- Stem: BMC Teammachine Integrated Cockpit System
- Tape/grips: 3T
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Fizik Antares in custom colours for Olympic champion
- Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01
- Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
- Computer: Garmin Edge 1030 (not photographed)
- Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount, K-Edge saddle mount for data transmitter
