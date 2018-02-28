Greg Van Avermaet debuts custom BMC for Classics – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet's custom painted BMC Teammachine SLR01 for 2018 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 18 Fizik provide Van Avermaet with an Antares saddle, which has also received the gold treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 18 BMC Racing opt for Elite Cannibal bottle cages for the first cobbled Classic of 2018 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 18 Each rider will have tailored nutrition for races and training (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 18 A close look at the direct mount Dura-Ace R9100 front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 18 Van Avermaet ran an 11-32 cassette with 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 18 BMC Racing are one of several WorldTour teams running the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P crank based power meter system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 18 The BMC Teammachine SLR01 has direct mount brakes front and rear (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 18 A Di2 junction port on the down tube allows for ease of updating and charging the Di2 system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 18 A seat mount from K-Edge holds the race data transmitter (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 18 Van Avermaet runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 18 The base paint of the frame is a matt dark grey, while the gold decals for the Olympic champion catches the eye (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 Van Avermaet won the 2017 edition of Omloop Het Niuewsblad and starts this year's race as number 1 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 Van Avermaet's BMC is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheels, which are paired with Vittoria tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 K-Edge provide several of the WorldTour teams with computer mounts, also not Van Avermaet's satellite shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 Internal cable routing on the Teammachine SLR01 provide a clean design (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet's initials and logo adorn the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 18 Van Avermaet's runs Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

On the eve of opening weekend, BMC Racing and Greg Van Avermaet unveiled a custom BMC Teammachine SLR01 at a team event in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium.

The bike will be used for this season's Classics campaign and along with a subtle grey base colour, contrasting gold decals throughout the frameset celebrate the Belgian's gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Along with the eye-catching gold decals on the frameset, Fizik provide Van Avermaet with a custom finished Antares saddle, which has gold panels either side of the black central channel.

BMC Racing pair their bikes with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets, including R9100 series wheels and Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P crank based power meter.

Van Avermaet missed out on a hat trick of Omloop titles over the weekend aboard the new BMC, but will be aiming to go one better than last year at this weekend's Strade Bianche in Italy and finish on the top step in Siena.

