Quick-Step Floors open pop-up store for the Classics - Gallery

Aligning with the northern Classics, Quick-Step Floors have opened a pop-up store from February right through until April 7th in Kortrijk, Belgium.

The Belgian team have Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France stage and World Championship winning bikes on display from Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra, Tony Martin, Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski.

Alongside the historic bikes and other racing memorabilia, team kit is available to purchase alongside the team sponsors' products, including a display of the latest bikes from longtime team bike supplier Specialized.

Rocket Espresso - who provide coffee machines to an array of WorldTour teams and riders - have a machine in the store and there are several dates to enjoy a coffee and a signing session with various Quick-Step Floors riders.

The bikes

Mark Cavendish's 2013 Specialized S-Works Venge: Cavendish won 19 races in his debut season with Quick-Step Floors - then Omega Pharma-Quick-Step - including stages at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Tour of Britain and the General Classification at Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen's 2007 Specialized S-Works Tarmac for the Tour de France: Boonen won two stages and the green jersey aboard this bike.

Tony Martin's 2014 Specialized S-Works Shiv: In his third season as time trial world champion, the German won seven individual time trials aboard the custom painted Shiv, including the national championships.

Niki Terpstra's 2014 Specialized S-Works Roubaix: The SRAM and Zipp equipped cobble specific race bike that Terpstra took his most famous victory on.

Michal Kwiatkowski's 2014 Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL5: Quick-Step Floors' incredibly successful 2014 season was capped off with Kwiatkowski's World Championships Road Race victory in Ponferrada, Spain.

Tom Boonen's 2012 Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4: Boonen rode this then new bike to victories at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen (now known as E3 Harelbeke), Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix - among one of the greatest Classics campaigns in recent memory.

The team

Formed off the back of the Domo-Farm Frites and Mapei-Quick-Step teams for the 2003 season, Quick-Step Floors have been the most successful and consistent team at the top level of the sport.

Multiple road, time trial and even cyclo-cross world champions have raced for the team in this time, winning 15 Monuments, 75 Grand Tour stage wins, plus an array of other GC titles, 43 national championships and even an Olympic title with Paolo Bettini in 2004.

Quick-Step Floors signed a three-year deal with the team last year, ensuring the team will continue until at least the end of 2020.

