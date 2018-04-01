Trending

Niki Terpstra wins 2018 Tour of Flanders

Dutchman solos to victory in Oudenaarde

Image 1 of 54

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Mads Perdersen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert celebrate on the 2018 Tour of Flanders podium

Mads Perdersen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert celebrate on the 2018 Tour of Flanders podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) after finishing Flanders

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) after finishing Flanders
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 6 of 54

Scenery along the route of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

Scenery along the route of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Wout van Aert gets aero in Flanders

Wout van Aert gets aero in Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Scenery along the route of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

Scenery along the route of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) climbs the Wall of Geraardsbergen

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) climbs the Wall of Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in Flanders

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) slimbs the Wall of Geraardsbergen

Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) slimbs the Wall of Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) checks his gap on the way to winning Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) checks his gap on the way to winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) holds off the chase to take second in Flanders

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) holds off the chase to take second in Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the chase group at Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the chase group at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Niki Terpstra rides alone to the finish of Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra rides alone to the finish of Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Zdenek Stybar was ready to counter if the chasers caught Terpstra at Tour of Flanders

Zdenek Stybar was ready to counter if the chasers caught Terpstra at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Niki Terpstra climbs into the lead at Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra climbs into the lead at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

Niki Terpstra catches and drops the early breakaway riders at Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra catches and drops the early breakaway riders at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Mads Pedersen hung on for second at Tour of Flanders

Mads Pedersen hung on for second at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Peter Sagan looks for help with the chase at Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan looks for help with the chase at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Niki Terpstra rides alone to the finish of Tour of Flanders

Niki Terpstra rides alone to the finish of Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Peter Sagan leads the chase at Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan leads the chase at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) looking for his first Tour of Flanders title

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) looking for his first Tour of Flanders title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the early break at Flanders

Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the early break at Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

Tony Martin (kKatusha)

Tony Martin (kKatusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 54

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Riders climb one of the hellingen at Tour of Flanders

Riders climb one of the hellingen at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 54

Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac)

Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 54

Oliver Naesen (AG2R)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 54

Oscar Gatto (Astana)

Oscar Gatto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 54

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 54

Quick-Step Floors lead the charge at Tour of Flanders

Quick-Step Floors lead the charge at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 54

The early stages of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

The early stages of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

The early stages of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

The early stages of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Oliver Naesen (AG2R la Mondiale) with an early mechanical

Oliver Naesen (AG2R la Mondiale) with an early mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Quick-Step Floors at the sign-on of the Tour of Flanders

Quick-Step Floors at the sign-on of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

The 2018 Tour of Flanders

The 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

The Tour of Flanders was littered with early falls in the first few hours

The Tour of Flanders was littered with early falls in the first few hours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing) was one of the early fallers

Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing) was one of the early fallers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors

Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

At the start of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

At the start of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

AG2R at the sign on at the Tour of Flanders

AG2R at the sign on at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Stybar and Burghardt come back through the cars

Stybar and Burghardt come back through the cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

At the start of the 2018 Tour of Flanders

At the start of the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

The peloton head through the early kilometres at the 2018 Tour of Flanders

The peloton head through the early kilometres at the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

The peloton head through the early kilometres at the 2018 Tour of Flanders

The peloton head through the early kilometres at the 2018 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First) was an early faller

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First) was an early faller
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Niki Terpstra continued Quick-Step Floors' domination of the Belgian Classics with a solo win in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. The Dutchman jumped clear over the top of the Kruisberg after Milan-San Remo winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked.

Terpstra dropped the Italian soon after, then caught and quickly dispatched a trio of riders from the early break on the Kwaremont. Despite a chase from a group containing Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and last year's winner Philippe Gilbert over the last two climbs, Terpstra was able to hold on for the win. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) secured second place after surviving from the early break, as Gilbert capped another excellent day for Quick-Step with third place.

Terpstra's attack mirrored the move he made in the 2015 edition of the race, but unlike three years ago he didn't have Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) for company. By the time Nibali had attacked, several other riders had shown their cards: Van Avermaet had accelerated on the Taaienberg, with Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) all following. Terpstra's acceleration may have come after Nibali's, but it was effortless yet brutally decisive in comparison. The former Paris-Roubaix winner glided onto Nibali's back wheel, waited as the Italian burnt his last match, and then simply pressed on the pedals. He made it look easy.

With Terpstra clear, the rest of the Quick-Step team could sit back and force the likes of Sagan, Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First) to organise a chase. With little in the way of team support, and unwillingness to sacrifice their chances only to see Gilbert or Stybar counter, the chase lacked cohesion. Quick-Step's strength in numbers never looked so important.

At the foot of the final climb, the Paterberg, Terpstra held a 36-second lead over the group of main chasers. Sagan attempted to go clear on the climb and again on the run-in, but he was closely marked and unable to create a significant gap as Terpstra set about a lone time trial to the finish.

As Terpstra raised his arms in victory, Gilbert marked a late move from Michael Valgren (Astana). Pedersen took a well-deserved second place, with Gilbert rounding out the podium.

"It's a dream come true, winning Paris-Roubaix and now the Tour of Flanders," Terpstra said. "Those two races were always a big dream for me when I was young kid. I was already crazy about those two races. Now they're both on my palmares. I can't describe how happy I am."

The win continues Quick-Steps' dominance this season. The Belgian outfit, who started the race with four cards to play, have now won Le Samyn, Dwars door West Vlaanderen, Handzame Classic, De Panne, E3 Harelbeke, Dwars door Vlaanderen and Flanders. Few would bet against them winning next week in Paris-Roubaix.

How it happened

In contrast to last year's sunny start in Antwerp the clouds were grey on Easter Sunday but massive crowds in Antwerp welcomed the riders for the start of the 102nd Ronde van Vlaanderen.

At exactly half past nine, the peloton rolled across the start line next to the Schelde river. After rolling through the nine neutral kilometres the nearly 265 kilometres long race got underway on wet roads.

The Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij, Cofidis, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Veranda’s Willems-Crelan riders were active but their efforts to form the early break weren't successful. Quite soon, the first crash occurred and it included Alberto Bettiol (BMC) but also one of the race's top favourites, Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac). The Belgian rider managed to continue in the race but Bettiol was soon in trouble. A few more attempts to get in a breakaway failed, resulting in a fast first hour at a painful 46km/h.

A breakaway was finally given the go from the peloton after 70 kilometres of racing with Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Aimé De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems-Crelan), Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Pim Ligthart and Floris Gerts for Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij, Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis) and Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) in the move.

Once the breakaway was up the road, riders stopped for a natural break while other riders crashed, once again Sep Vanmarcke went down. It didn't seem to be his day.

After 120 kilometres of racing, the eleven leaders started the Oude Kwaremont - the first of 18 Hellingen climbs - but it was approaching Geraardsbergen that the pace picked up again. Last year, the race was opened up on the Muur with a surge from Quick-Step Floors. This time, a massive crash in the approach to Geraardsbergen was the key event. Former double winner Stijn Devolder, Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and favourite Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) were amongst the victims of the crash but they continued the race. There were no attacks on the Muur, where a strong Tiesj Benoot led the peloton on the final part. Naesen had a lot of work on his plate to make it back in the peloton. This year's race was a far more tactical race as the riders tackled more cobbled climbs in the rain.

After the relative quiet of the Muur, some 75 kilometres from the finish, Quick-Step Floors accelerated on the Kanarieberg and nearly all the breakaway riders were caught back by the peloton. Only Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Ivan Garcia Cortina escaped and quickly collected a lead of more than a minute on the peloton. The riders passed the 200km mark with Devriendt and Garcia Cortina up front with a small peloton at 1:30.

In the run-up to the legendary Koppenberg, with 50km to go, six riders came together in front in an interesting move. Devriendt and Garcia Cortina were joined by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First-Drapac) and Dylan van Baarle (Tram Sky). Behind, halfway up the Koppenberg, Terpstra attacked. Benoot was the first to react, marked by Gilbert, Van Avermaet, Sagan, Van Aert, Vanmarcke, Stuyven, Kristoff and an impressive Nibali.

Démare, Naesen, Kwiatkowski, Trentin, Stybar, Colbrelli, Boasson-Hagen, Moscon, Roelandts, Oss, Haussler, Politt, Lampaert and Valgren Andersen were also there, while Mike Teunissen bridged up solo shortly after the Koppenberg.

On the Taaienberg, the 15th of 18 Hellingen climbs with 40km to race, it was Greg Van Avermaet who unleashed a brutal acceleration. He was marked closely by Vanmarcke, Stybar, Van Aert, Valgren Andersen, Sagan and Kristoff. Terpstra first and later Stybar accelerated shortly after the Taaienberg but Roelandts and Moscon neutralized the move. There were about thirty riders in the first peloton with three leaders still half a minute further up the road. There was still no dominant rider or team at this point.

On the Kruisberg, with 30km to go, Colbrelli accelerated with Stybar, Sagan, Kwiatkowski and Stuyven. They were caught back and Nibali countered on the asphalt surface. His move was marked by Terpstra and suddenly the race was shaped. Nibali struggled to hold Terpstra's wheel and he did not hesitate, leaving him behind on the short Hotond climb as Vanmarcke flatted.

Van Baarle, Langeveld and Pedersen were still fifteen seconds ahead of Terpstra, with the first peloton was half a minute behind the leaders but it was a key moment.

Terpstra timed his catch perfectly and powered past the three leaders before the Kwaremont village. Pedersen was the last to be distanced but refused to give up. Terpstra knew it was his chance and gave his all across the cobbled road.

Behind, Benoot and Vanmarcke exchanged accelerations as Kwiatkowski and Lampaert were dropped. The distance and fatigue were taking their toll and Terpstra was riding away to victory.

Sagan attacked on the main road but he was marked by Gilbert and Van Aert. Yet over the Paterberg he pushed on and tried to chase alone. It was a desperate and futile move and he was eventually caught by the chasers as the kilometres counted down.

Up front, Terpstra knew he was riding to a huge victory, while Pedersen fought even harder to stay clear for second place. Valgren attacked in the final kilometres, marked by Gilbert but further up the long final kilometre, Terpstra was about to celebrate. He and Quick-Step Floors had struck again, using their strength in numbers to outfox and outperform their rivals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors6:21:25
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
4Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:13
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
20Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
22Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:15
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:01:24
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:16
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:40
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
40Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
42Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
44Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:47
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:10
46Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
49Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53S¿ren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:49
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:34
55Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:18
57Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
59Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
63Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
65Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:14
66Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
68Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
69Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
70Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
71Patrick Muller (Swi) Vital Concept Club
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
73Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
74Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
75Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
80Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
81Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
85Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
86Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:12
88Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:31
90Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
91Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
94Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
95Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
96Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
98Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
99Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
100Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
102Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
103Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFFredrik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMitchel Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJohann van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFMark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFBert de Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJeremy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFHector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMichael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFPascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBen Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJose Goncçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DSQLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

