The special tech for Strade Bianche - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Peter Sagan stayed wrapped up before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 38 This is an innovative way to list the sections of gravel roads (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 38 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) did not seem convinced about racing in the rain (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 38 The chaos of a wet sign on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 38 Zdenek Stybar smiles as he chats to Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 38 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) seemed happy to race in the rain (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 38 Riders line up for the start in the pouring rain (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 38 Marcus Burghardt wore these snug rubber overshoes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 38 Peter Sagan stayed at the back of the peloton for the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 38 The riders roll out as the rain pours (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 38 The Ale' Cipollini riders show off their special Women's Day gloves (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 12 of 38 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signs on (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 13 of 38 2017 Strade Bianche winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 14 of 38 The women prepare to roll out (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 15 of 38 Bernhard Eisel was wrapped up in a silver cape at the start (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 16 of 38 Former Strade Bianche winner Moreno Moser (Astana) (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 17 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is ready to race (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 18 of 38 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) sign on (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone) Image 19 of 38 Taylor Phinney was upbeat for his season debut at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali wore this helmet cover (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 38 Many of the Canyon-SRAM team were on disc brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 38 The Shimano neutral service vehicles had these Pinarello bikes, some with disc brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 38 Cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert opted for a standard Stevens road bike with caliper brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) has a special green Cervelo fitted with Chris King hubs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 38 Bernhard Eisel has this negative angle stem to stay low (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 38 Most of the Trek-Segafredo team opted for disc brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 38 The Trek-Segafredo bikes have ShimanoDura-Ace disc brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 38 Rider rain bags were a vital piece of kit for Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk rode a all-celeste Bianchi (Image credit: Jeff Jones in Kuurne, with additional reporting from Brecht DecaluwÃ©) Image 30 of 38 Quick-Step Floors opted for 26mm Specialized tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 38 Luke Durbridge's bike had these special Continental tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 38 Luke Durbridge rode a Scott Foil (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 38 Peter Sagan's gun metal Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 38 The Team Sky Pinarello bikes were lined up in number order (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 38 The BMC mechanics check the tyre pressure (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 38 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) was again on his special grey BMC bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 38 The Movistar Canyon bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 38 The men set off for an epic day out at Strade Bianche (Image credit: LaPresse - Ferrari / Paolone)

Riders were greeted with grey skies and heavy rain at the start of Strade Bianche and yet many seemed to be relishing the conditions and a testing race in the mud. Riders were wrapped up in in jerseys, gilets, capes, leg warmers, helmet covers, gloves and overshoes but most opted to ride their standard road bikes fitted with low profile rims and wider tyres.

The team bus area was the usual chaos with late-comers forced to park on the kerb and quickly prepare the bikes. The team mechanics were focused on tyre pressure, using handheld electric or mechanical pumps to ensure each rider had the correct pressure front and back. Tyre choice was clearly important, with riders using 25mm, 26mm or even 28mm tyres.

Only a few riders in both the men's and women's races opted for disc brakes bikes, probably due to the risk of losing time if they are forced to wait for a bike change on the dirt roads when team cars are often blocked behind the lined out peloton. The Trek-Segafredo team were all on disc brakes, as they announced at the start of the season. Taylor Phinney also opted for disc for his season debut with EF Education Frist-Drapac but most other riders were on their usual bikes fitted with dual mount caliper brakes. Cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert opted for a standard Stevens road bike with caliper brakes.

Riders signed on together, with many coming to the podium early and then quickly returning to the warmth of team buses. Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates were one of the last in the running order and the world champion turned up in a black rainbow jersey and cape. Sagan opted for his usual Specialized Tarmac fitted with Specialized 26mm tyres.

