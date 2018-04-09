Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning 'Sagan Collection' S-Works Roubaix Rim Brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 Peter Sagan holds up his bike after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Ceramic bearings specialists CeramicSpeed provide wheel bearings, bottom brackets and headsets to the Bora-Hansgrohe squad (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 The 'Sagan Collection' paint design is a mix of glitter gold, matt gold and black (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 The direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes offer ample room for the 28mm S-Works 'Hell of the North' tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 Sagan's bike was splattered with dirt after the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 Specialized produced this pro-only rim brake version of the Roubaix frameset for the Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 Sagan ran a standard 11-28 cassette and a Shimano direct-mount derailleur hanger (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 Rough roads and dirty conditions result in a tired looking drivetrain after 257km of racing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 Sagan opted for mechanical shifting for the third Monument of the season (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 The Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset was equipped with a Specialized power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 Sagan uses a Zipp Sprint SL stem, although masks the branding out of respect to his sponsors (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 Peter Sagan walks with his entourage following the podium presentation (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 2018 Paris-Roubaix podium bikes: Sagan's S-Works Roubaix, Dillier's Factor O2 and Terpstra's S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 Sagan raced on carbon Roval CLX 50 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) with Peter Sagan in the breakaway at 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks and leads the breakaway at 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) racing 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Peter Sagan and Silvan Dillier after crossing the finish line at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Each of the years of Sagan's world championship titles are also commemorated (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Another quote from Sagan sits on the bottom bracket shell (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second Monument at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, attacking alone with 54 kilometres to race and then beating Swiss national champion Silvan Dillier in a two-up sprint in the Roubaix velodrome.

In the week leading up to the Tour of Flanders, Sagan and Specialized launched the 'Sagan Collection' range of framesets, along with matching S-Works 7 shoes and the new S-Works Evade helmet. The range features various finishes of gold and black and is said to be inspired by Sagan's love for muscle cars and Americana fashion.

Specialized's Roubaix frameset is only available as a disc brake option. However Specialized produced pro-rider only rim brake versions of the frameset following the requests of riders on both Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors.

The Roubaix frameset also features Specialized's 'Future Shock' suspension system, which suspends the handlebars in an attempt to take away the vibrations when riding over rough surfaces. The riders have a dial on the top of the stem which allows them to lock out the suspension system when not required.

Sagan chose to race Paris-Roubaix with a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset, as opposed to an electronic version.

At the front end of the bike, Sagan raced with his usual Zipp Sprint SL stem, PRO Vibe handlebars and a new out-front computer mount from K-Edge. The mount appears to be made specifically for the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer, which was designed with aerodynamic considerations.

Specialized's wheel brand Roval provide the CLX 50 carbon wheels for Sagan, which have had CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings added to the hubs. The wheels were paired with 28mm S-Works 'Hell of the North' tubular tyres.

Full specification

Frame: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Rim Brake in Sagan Collection Finish

Forks: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Rim Brake

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/44 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50 with CeramicSpeed hub bearings

Tyres: S-Works ‘Hell of the North’, 28mm tubular

Handlebars: PRO Vibe

Stem: Zipp Sprint SL

Tape/grips: SupaCaz

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: PRO Vibe

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front mount, computer-specific