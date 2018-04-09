Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix – Gallery
Specialized create pro-only rim brake version of Roubaix frameset
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second Monument at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, attacking alone with 54 kilometres to race and then beating Swiss national champion Silvan Dillier in a two-up sprint in the Roubaix velodrome.
In the week leading up to the Tour of Flanders, Sagan and Specialized launched the 'Sagan Collection' range of framesets, along with matching S-Works 7 shoes and the new S-Works Evade helmet. The range features various finishes of gold and black and is said to be inspired by Sagan's love for muscle cars and Americana fashion.
Specialized's Roubaix frameset is only available as a disc brake option. However Specialized produced pro-rider only rim brake versions of the frameset following the requests of riders on both Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors.
The Roubaix frameset also features Specialized's 'Future Shock' suspension system, which suspends the handlebars in an attempt to take away the vibrations when riding over rough surfaces. The riders have a dial on the top of the stem which allows them to lock out the suspension system when not required.
Sagan chose to race Paris-Roubaix with a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset, as opposed to an electronic version.
At the front end of the bike, Sagan raced with his usual Zipp Sprint SL stem, PRO Vibe handlebars and a new out-front computer mount from K-Edge. The mount appears to be made specifically for the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer, which was designed with aerodynamic considerations.
Specialized's wheel brand Roval provide the CLX 50 carbon wheels for Sagan, which have had CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings added to the hubs. The wheels were paired with 28mm S-Works 'Hell of the North' tubular tyres.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix.
Full specification
Frame: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Rim Brake in Sagan Collection Finish
Forks: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Rim Brake
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/44 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50 with CeramicSpeed hub bearings
Tyres: S-Works ‘Hell of the North’, 28mm tubular
Handlebars: PRO Vibe
Stem: Zipp Sprint SL
Tape/grips: SupaCaz
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: PRO Vibe
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front mount, computer-specific
