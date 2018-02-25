Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Podium bikes – Gallery
Valgren’s Argon 18, Vanmarcke’s Cannondale and Wisniowski’s Pinarello
For many, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marks the beginning of the European season and with over 12 kilometres of Kassien or Pavé the race is also the first cobbled Classic of the year. With nowhere to hide, the bikes as well as the riders need to arrive well prepared for the first cobbled test of the 2018 season.
Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team) attacked in the closing kilometres of the 196km test to take the Dane’s biggest victory to date. Riding aboard an Argon 18 Gallium Pro, Valgren was equipped with a mix of Shimano and FSA components, while Corima provides the Kazakh teams with wheels.
Usually racing on Schwalbe tyres, the majority of the Astana team swapped in the legendary, handmade FMB Paris-Roubaix tyres, with Valgren opting for 25mm tubulars for the cobbles of Flanders.
More surprisingly, however, was that Valgren won the WorldTour race using a Shimano Ultegra cassette, showcasing that perhaps the most expensive components aren’t always the most necessary.
Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) put in a flurry of attacks throughout the race, eventually settling for third place. Racing on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Vanmarcke and Valgren opted to race on all-round race bikes that are as at home in the Alps as on the cobbles, as opposed to a potentially comfier and less fatiguing endurance frame model.
While Valgren chose FMB tubulars, Vanmarcke switched from his regular 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubulars for 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tubulars, which feature a file tread pattern.
Along with his Team Sky teammates, second place finisher Łukasz Wiśniowski raced the Classics opener aboard the cobble specific Pinarello Dogma K10.
The Pinarello Dogma K10 retains many of the design features of sister model, the Pinarello Dogma F10, but with a taller head tube, larger tyre clearances and a slacker geometry.
Like Valgren, Wisniowski stuck with the regularly sized 25mm tubulars but selected the more robust Continental Competition RBX model as opposed to the Competition Competition ALX tubulars that Team Sky run in traditional road races.
Michael Valgren
Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28
Crankset: FSA Powerbox, 53/39
Wheels: Corima 32 WS
Tyres: FMB Paris-Roubaix, 25mm
Handlebars: FSA Energy alloy
Stem: FSA K-Force Light
Tape/grips: Prologo
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Prologo Dimension Nack
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Lukasz Wisniowski
Frame: Pinarello Dogma K10
Fork: Pinarello Onda F10
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter, 53/39
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24
Tyres: Continental Competition RBX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: MOST
Stem: MOST
Tape/grips: MOST
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma K10
Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
Sep Vanmarcke
Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo HiMod
Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO, SAVE, BallisTec Hi-MOD full Carbon
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Cannondale SISL with SRM power meter, 53/38
Wheels: Vision Metron 40
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control, 28mm tubular
Handlebar: FSA Energy alloy
Stem: FSA OS-99
Tape/grips: Prologo
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nago
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
