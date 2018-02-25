Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Podium bikes – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Michael Valgren's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winning Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 28 Lukasz Wisniowski of Team Sky raced his Pinarello Dogma K10 to second place (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 28 A closer look at Valgren's front hub (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 28 FSA provide Astana with the majority of the finishing kit, including the Energy handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 28 Sep Vanmarcke is the EF-Drapac team leader for the Classics campaign (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 28 Cannondale's SISL crankset is combined with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components to complete the drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 28 Vanmarcke opted for 53/38 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 28 The Cannondale SISL crankset is equipped with a SRM power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 28 Vanmarcke ran an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 28 The bikes took some abuse even in the bone dry conditions of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 28 Key course details were taped to Vanmarcke's stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 28 Vanmarcke and Valgren ran the same FSA Energy alloy handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 28 Wheel decals double up to prevent the tyre valves rattling in the rim over the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 28 Sep Vanmarcke's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 28 The handmade FMB tyres have the label marker penned out to prevent any sponsorship issues (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 28 Classic, custom made, tan wall tyres for the Dane (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 28 Wisniowski's Dogma K10 ran a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset and wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 28 All of Team Sky's riders were aboard the Pinarello Dogma K10s for the opening cobbled race of the season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 28 Wisniowski opted for 25mm Continental Competition RBX tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 28 Valgren opted for 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 28 Who says you can't win a WorldTour race with (at least some) Shimano Ultegra components? (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 28 Astana use Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 28 The Gallium Pro has a simple and clean design (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 28 Valgren combines a 25mm set back seat post with his saddle also set back at the maximum limits (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 28 Valgren raced on Prologo's 2018 Dimension Nack saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 28 Shimano Dura-Ace components provide the shifting and stopping power for the Dane (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 28 Valgren's Gallium Pro was paired with Corima 32 WS carbon wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 28 Vanmarcke opted for 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

For many, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marks the beginning of the European season and with over 12 kilometres of Kassien or Pavé the race is also the first cobbled Classic of the year. With nowhere to hide, the bikes as well as the riders need to arrive well prepared for the first cobbled test of the 2018 season.

Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team) attacked in the closing kilometres of the 196km test to take the Dane’s biggest victory to date. Riding aboard an Argon 18 Gallium Pro, Valgren was equipped with a mix of Shimano and FSA components, while Corima provides the Kazakh teams with wheels.

Usually racing on Schwalbe tyres, the majority of the Astana team swapped in the legendary, handmade FMB Paris-Roubaix tyres, with Valgren opting for 25mm tubulars for the cobbles of Flanders.

More surprisingly, however, was that Valgren won the WorldTour race using a Shimano Ultegra cassette, showcasing that perhaps the most expensive components aren’t always the most necessary.

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) put in a flurry of attacks throughout the race, eventually settling for third place. Racing on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Vanmarcke and Valgren opted to race on all-round race bikes that are as at home in the Alps as on the cobbles, as opposed to a potentially comfier and less fatiguing endurance frame model.

While Valgren chose FMB tubulars, Vanmarcke switched from his regular 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubulars for 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tubulars, which feature a file tread pattern.

Along with his Team Sky teammates, second place finisher Łukasz Wiśniowski raced the Classics opener aboard the cobble specific Pinarello Dogma K10.

The Pinarello Dogma K10 retains many of the design features of sister model, the Pinarello Dogma F10, but with a taller head tube, larger tyre clearances and a slacker geometry.

Like Valgren, Wisniowski stuck with the regularly sized 25mm tubulars but selected the more robust Continental Competition RBX model as opposed to the Competition Competition ALX tubulars that Team Sky run in traditional road races.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the trio’s bikes.

Michael Valgren

Frame: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Fork: Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28

Crankset: FSA Powerbox, 53/39

Wheels: Corima 32 WS

Tyres: FMB Paris-Roubaix, 25mm

Handlebars: FSA Energy alloy

Stem: FSA K-Force Light

Tape/grips: Prologo

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo Dimension Nack

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Lukasz Wisniowski

Frame: Pinarello Dogma K10

Fork: Pinarello Onda F10

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter, 53/39

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24

Tyres: Continental Competition RBX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: MOST

Stem: MOST

Tape/grips: MOST

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma K10

Bottle cages: Elite Ciussi

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Sep Vanmarcke

Frame: Cannondale SuperSix Evo HiMod

Fork: Cannondale SuperSix EVO, SAVE, BallisTec Hi-MOD full Carbon

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Cannondale SISL with SRM power meter, 53/38

Wheels: Vision Metron 40

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control, 28mm tubular

Handlebar: FSA Energy alloy

Stem: FSA OS-99

Tape/grips: Prologo

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nago

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva