Cyber Monday sock deals: Save big on everyone's favourite stocking filler

By Will Jones
published

Cyber Monday isn't just for the big ticket items, stock up on socks too!

Cyber Monday sock deals
Cyber Monday is traditionally a day for those big ticket online deals. That dishwasher you've been after for ages, a whopping great TV, a shiny new bike from our beautifully curated Cyber Monday bike deals hub. Sure, these are going to be the things that will impress your friends (maybe, if they're into dishwashers), but what do all cyclists love? Yeah, that's right, it's socks!

We've trawled through all the online sales and are extremely excited to bring you a roundup of the most sexy, heavily reduced socks on the internet right now. 

Where to find Black Friday cycling socks

USA: 

🧦 Wiggle: dhb Aeron socks from $5 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Jenson USA: More than 50% off SockGuy (opens in new tab)

🧦 REI: Big reductions off premium sock (opens in new tab)

🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: Socks from as little as $2 (opens in new tab)


UK:

🧦 Wiggle: Ratio socks from £4 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Sigma Sports: Some big savings on premium socks from 7Mesh and more (opens in new tab)

🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: 70% off some dhb Socks (opens in new tab)

🧦 Tredz: Defeet under £7 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Rutland Cycling: Plenty of discounted options from Castelli, Endura, Altura and more


AU:

🧦 Wiggle: dhb socks for under $8 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Sigma Sports: Assos socks for under $10 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: Merino socks at nearly half price (opens in new tab)

🧦 Pushys: GripGrab socks under $10 (opens in new tab)

🧦 Bike Exchange: Socks as low as $4 from Ronde


Cyber Monday Cycling Socks USA

dhb Aeron Tall Sock $12.50 (opens in new tab)

dhb Aeron Tall Sock $12.50 $5.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off 

Gorewear Light Mid Sock $15.00 (opens in new tab)

Gorewear Light Mid Sock $15.00 $6.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 54% off 

Ratio Quantum Sock $18 (opens in new tab)

Ratio Quantum Sock $18 $7 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 61% off 

Ratio Pretty Plain Sock $15.00 (opens in new tab)

Ratio Pretty Plain Sock $15.00 $7.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off 

SockGuy USA Flag 8" Sock $13.95 (opens in new tab)

SockGuy USA Flag 8" Sock $13.95 $10.45 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off 

Giordana FR-C Tall Cuff Sock $15.95 (opens in new tab)

Giordana FR-C Tall Cuff Sock $15.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 25% off 

POC Essential Road Light Sock $14.95 (opens in new tab)

POC Essential Road Light Sock $14.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 20% off 

Switwick Performance Seven Sock $16.99 (opens in new tab)

Switwick Performance Seven Sock $16.99 $12.75 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 25% off 

Castelli Velocissima 12 Sock $16.99 (opens in new tab)

Castelli Velocissima 12 Sock $16.99 $12.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 24% off 

Mons Royale Atlas Crew Sock $20.00 (opens in new tab)

Mons Royale Atlas Crew Sock $20.00 $14.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Up to 26% off 

Cyber Monday Cycling Socks UK

Sportful Matchy Socks  £15 (opens in new tab)

Sportful Matchy Socks £15 From £4 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 73% off 

dhb Aeron Mid Tall Socks  £10 (opens in new tab)

dhb Aeron Mid Tall Socks £10 From £4 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off 

dhb Aeron Mid Weight Socks  £12 (opens in new tab)

dhb Aeron Mid Weight Socks £12 From £4.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 62% off 

dhb Classic Thermal Socks  £12 (opens in new tab)

dhb Classic Thermal Socks £12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off 

Ratio Pretty Plain Socks  £12 (opens in new tab)

Ratio Pretty Plain Socks £12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off 

7Mesh Fading Light Sock   £18 (opens in new tab)

7Mesh Fading Light Sock  £18 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 61% off 

MAAP Pro Air Socks  £20 (opens in new tab)

MAAP Pro Air Socks £20 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 65% off 

Endura BaaBaa Merino Stripe Socks  £11 (opens in new tab)

Endura BaaBaa Merino Stripe Socks £11 From £8 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 27% off 

Castelli Velocissimo Kit Socks  £18 (opens in new tab)

Castelli Velocissimo Kit Socks £18 From £9.90 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off 

MAAP Axis Socks   £18 (opens in new tab)

MAAP Axis Socks  £18 From £11 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 39% off 

