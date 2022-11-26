Cyber Monday sock deals: Save big on everyone's favourite stocking filler
Cyber Monday isn't just for the big ticket items, stock up on socks too!
Cyber Monday is traditionally a day for those big ticket online deals. That dishwasher you've been after for ages, a whopping great TV, a shiny new bike from our beautifully curated Cyber Monday bike deals hub. Sure, these are going to be the things that will impress your friends (maybe, if they're into dishwashers), but what do all cyclists love? Yeah, that's right, it's socks!
We've trawled through all the online sales and are extremely excited to bring you a roundup of the most sexy, heavily reduced socks on the internet right now.
Where to find Black Friday cycling socks
USA:
🧦 Wiggle: dhb Aeron socks from $5 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Jenson USA: More than 50% off SockGuy (opens in new tab)
🧦 REI: Big reductions off premium sock (opens in new tab)
🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: Socks from as little as $2 (opens in new tab)
UK:
🧦 Wiggle: Ratio socks from £4 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Sigma Sports: Some big savings on premium socks from 7Mesh and more (opens in new tab)
🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: 70% off some dhb Socks (opens in new tab)
🧦 Tredz: Defeet under £7 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Rutland Cycling: Plenty of discounted options from Castelli, Endura, Altura and more
AU:
🧦 Wiggle: dhb socks for under $8 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Sigma Sports: Assos socks for under $10 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Chain Reaction Cycles: Merino socks at nearly half price (opens in new tab)
🧦 Pushys: GripGrab socks under $10 (opens in new tab)
🧦 Bike Exchange: Socks as low as $4 from Ronde
Cyber Monday Cycling Socks USA
dhb Aeron Tall Sock
$12.50 $5.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 60% off
Gorewear Light Mid Sock
$15.00 $6.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 54% off
Ratio Quantum Sock
$18 $7 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 61% off
Ratio Pretty Plain Sock
$15.00 $7.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 50% off
SockGuy USA Flag 8" Sock
$13.95 $10.45 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 60% off
Giordana FR-C Tall Cuff Sock
$15.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 25% off
POC Essential Road Light Sock
$14.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 20% off
Switwick Performance Seven Sock
$16.99 $12.75 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 25% off
Castelli Velocissima 12 Sock
$16.99 $12.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)
Up to 24% off
Mons Royale Atlas Crew Sock
$20.00 $14.73 at REI (opens in new tab)
Up to 26% off
Cyber Monday Cycling Socks UK
Sportful Matchy Socks
£15 From £4 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Up to 73% off
dhb Aeron Mid Tall Socks
£10 From £4 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 60% off
dhb Aeron Mid Weight Socks
£12 From £4.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 62% off
dhb Classic Thermal Socks
£12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 50% off
Ratio Pretty Plain Socks
£12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 50% off
7Mesh Fading Light Sock
£18 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Up to 61% off
MAAP Pro Air Socks
£20 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Up to 65% off
Endura BaaBaa Merino Stripe Socks
£11 From £8 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Up to 27% off
Castelli Velocissimo Kit Socks
£18 From £9.90 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
Up to 50% off
MAAP Axis Socks
£18 From £11 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
Up to 39% off
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.