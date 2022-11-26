Cyber Monday sock deals: Save big on everyone's favourite stocking filler

Cyber Monday is traditionally a day for those big ticket online deals. That dishwasher you've been after for ages, a whopping great TV, a shiny new bike from our beautifully curated Cyber Monday bike deals hub. Sure, these are going to be the things that will impress your friends (maybe, if they're into dishwashers), but what do all cyclists love? Yeah, that's right, it's socks!

We've trawled through all the online sales and are extremely excited to bring you a roundup of the most sexy, heavily reduced socks on the internet right now.

Cyber Monday Cycling Socks USA

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Tall Sock $12.50 $5.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off

(opens in new tab) Gorewear Light Mid Sock $15.00 $6.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 54% off

(opens in new tab) Ratio Quantum Sock $18 $7 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 61% off

(opens in new tab) Ratio Pretty Plain Sock $15.00 $7.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off

(opens in new tab) SockGuy USA Flag 8" Sock $13.95 $10.45 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off

(opens in new tab) Giordana FR-C Tall Cuff Sock $15.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 25% off

(opens in new tab) POC Essential Road Light Sock $14.95 $11.96 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 20% off

(opens in new tab) Switwick Performance Seven Sock $16.99 $12.75 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 25% off

(opens in new tab) Castelli Velocissima 12 Sock $16.99 $12.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 24% off

(opens in new tab) Mons Royale Atlas Crew Sock $20.00 $14.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Up to 26% off

Cyber Monday Cycling Socks UK

(opens in new tab) Sportful Matchy Socks £15 From £4 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 73% off

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Mid Tall Socks £10 From £4 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% off

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Mid Weight Socks £12 From £4.50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 62% off

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Thermal Socks £12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off

(opens in new tab) Ratio Pretty Plain Socks £12 From £6 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off

(opens in new tab) 7Mesh Fading Light Sock £18 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 61% off

(opens in new tab) MAAP Pro Air Socks £20 From £7 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 65% off

(opens in new tab) Endura BaaBaa Merino Stripe Socks £11 From £8 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 27% off

(opens in new tab) Castelli Velocissimo Kit Socks £18 From £9.90 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 50% off