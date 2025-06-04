Recommended reading

Elite riders feeling the squeeze in Kansas amid lightly vetted fields and chaotic aid stations - Unbound Gravel 'needs standards, not red tape'

By published

'Gravel is not the quirky cousin of road racing anymore. I want it to be fair, safe and professional,' says former Unbound 200 champion Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo finished sixth at the 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 amid an array of challenges at the world&#039;s biggest gravel race
Lauren De Crescenzo finished sixth at the 2025 Unbound Gravel 200 amid an array of challenges at the world's biggest gravel race (Image credit: Life Time)

I never thought I’d be writing an article about professional gravel racing. Yet, here we are.

Unbound Gravel has become the biggest day on the gravel calendar. For many of us, it’s bigger than US Nationals, bigger than Worlds. I decided to skip the US Pro Road Championships in West Virginia to focus on Unbound Gravel this year.  

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.