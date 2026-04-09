Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 introduce new rules to reduce danger and congestion at feed zone areas

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'Safety and fairness' addressed by Life Time Grand Prix oganisers with separate checkpoints for pros as well as limited access for support crews and media

Third-placed Alexis Skarda at 2023 Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Alexis Skarda passes through an aid station with two-way traffic at 2023 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, where she finished third (Image credit: Life Time)

New 'Elite Feed Zones' will be introduced this year at Unbound Gravel events and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, both owned by Life Time and anchor events of the Life Time Grand Prix series. Regulations for crew member and media access at these feed zones will also be implemented at both races.

For Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Colorado, access to Lost Canyon will be closed to public traffic on race day. Organisers will also implement a lottery for amateur access in this area, described as a 'narrow, high-impact' area that becomes congested for crews supporting riders.

"Age‑group racers remain a central priority of both Unbound Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, with robust on‑course support, accessible checkpoints, and the same community‑driven energy that define each event," a press release by Life Time said.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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