Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 introduce new rules to reduce danger and congestion at feed zone areas

Alexis Skarda passes through an aid station with two-way traffic at 2023 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, where she finished third

New 'Elite Feed Zones' will be introduced this year at Unbound Gravel events and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, both owned by Life Time and anchor events of the Life Time Grand Prix series. Regulations for crew member and media access at these feed zones will also be implemented at both races.

For Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Colorado, access to Lost Canyon will be closed to public traffic on race day. Organisers will also implement a lottery for amateur access in this area, described as a 'narrow, high-impact' area that becomes congested for crews supporting riders.

"Age‑group racers remain a central priority of both Unbound Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, with robust on‑course support, accessible checkpoints, and the same community‑driven energy that define each event," a press release by Life Time said.

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"By introducing clearer structure and separation where speeds and dynamics differ most, Life Time aims to enhance safety and fairness while preserving the grit, camaraderie, and challenge that have made these races iconic for decades."

Called 'checkpoints' at Unbound and 'aid stations' at Leadville, these regulated feed zones are where athletes, amateurs and pros alike, can refuel and get mechanical support. They are open areas that have been shared by all competitors, so have been more chaotic rather restful as the athletes go faster.

Life Time listened to feedback from pro athletes, crews members, media and local partners to determine concerns and address solutions with these changes.

Unbound Gravel 200 has two checkpoints, and the second checkpoint is also shared with riders in the Unbound Gravel 100 event. For the pros in the 200-mile distance, there will now be separation at both checkpoints from age-group competitors in that race and the 100-mile race.

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Leadville Trail 100 MTB has four aid stations, with Carter Summit, Outward Bound and Twin Lakes Dam serving outbound and inbound traffic on the two-way dirt route. All competitors pass Columbiine Mine once, as the turnaround point at the 52-mile mark. These will also have separate areas for pros and age-group riders.

"These zones will be tightly controlled to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and protect competitive integrity. Specific guidelines, including feeding from the right side only and no support from moving vehicles (bikes, motos, etc.), will be implemented," Life Time noted.

In the Elite Feed Zones, crew and media access will be limited to designated areas. This is to make the environment "safer and more predictable" for racers and non-racers aliike, and "improving course flow".

The operational details and updated course maps will be finalised as part of the official tech guides ahead of each race. Unbound Gravel 200, the second race in the Life Time Grand Prix, is scheduled for May 30 in Emporia, Kansas. Leadville Trail 100 MTB is the third stop of the series on August 15 in Leadville, Colorado.

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