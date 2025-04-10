'Paris-Roubaix is one of the few races where watts per kilo don't decide everything' - Luke Rowe on Pogačar, Van der Poel and the tactical battle ahead

By published

Former Ineos Grenadiers rider shares his race experience and ambitions before debut as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale directeur sportif

ROUBAIX FRANCE OCTOBER 03 LR Luke Rowe of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep and the peloton compete through Troue dArenberg cobblestones sector during the 118th ParisRoubaix 2021 Mens Eilte a 2577km race from Compigne to Roubaix ParisRoubaix on October 03 2021 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Luke Rowe at the head of the group at Paris-Roubaix in 2021 when he was lining up as a rider rather than in the car (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Rowe will return to Paris-Roubaix for an eleventh time on Sunday. He is no longer the Ineos Grenadiers road captain but will try to use his experience of the cobbles and Spring Classics to challenge Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen as a directeur sportif in the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team car.

Like every directeur sportif in the professional peloton, Rowe has been trying to understand how his riders can perform well at this year's Paris-Roubaix, what impact Pogačar will have on the race and who will actually win in the Roubaix velodrome on Sunday afternoon.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.