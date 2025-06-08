Recommended reading

Specialized sneaks out a pair of new Roval Rapide wheelsets at the Critérium du Dauphiné

A new Rapide CLX III for Remco, while Red Bull have a 'Sprint' wheelset to put to use

Roval wheels
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Criterium du Dauphiné has become the road race in recent years to spot the latest road tech before the inevitable maelstrom of Tour de France product launches. 

We have seen soft launches of the new Cervélo S5 under the riders of Visma-Lease A Bike, and a frankly bonkers prototype Factor at the Israel-Premier Tech bus, but while roaming the paddock before stage 1, I spotted not one, but two sets of new Roval wheels.

Roval wheels
These are the new Roval Rapide CLX III wheels(Image credit: Will Jones)
Roval wheels
Red Bull had another, different new set of Rovals on show. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Roval wheels
Unless you know what to look for you could easily miss these. (Image credit: Will Jones)
