Recommended reading

New Pinarello gravel bike breaks cover at Unbound, with funky paint jobs, fewer kinks, and unlike everyone else, the tyre clearance appears unchanged

By published

Is this the 2025 Pinarello Grevil F?

A closer look at a new Pinarello gravel bike, painted bronze
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Unbound new bike launchpad is well and truly up and running, with more new tech on show this week than you can shake a mud-clearing stick at, and now it looks like Pinarello is joining the party. 

Via a handful of its sponsored pro athletes, a new bike, believed to be a replacement for the Grevil F, has been spotted in Emporia ahead of Saturday's Unbound Gravel races.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.