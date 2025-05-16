Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia GC analysis: Ayuso makes big psychological step in overall fight against Roglič, with race still wide open

Spaniard takes maiden Grand Tour stage win on Slovenian's favoured terrain, with just four seconds separating them after first mountain test

TAGLIACOZZO MARSIA ITALY MAY 16 LR Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and stage winner Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG react after the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 7 a 168km stage from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo Marsia 1424m UCIWT on May 16 2025 in Tagliacozzo Marsia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Isaac del Toro (left) hugs UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate and stage winner Juan Ayuso as they celebrate going one-two on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

If Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) putting 16 seconds into Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) during the stage 2 time trial was the prologue of this year's Giro d'Italia story, then the latter surging to victory on the first summit finish on stage 7, and taking back 12 seconds, served as the first act.

The second day in Albania showed us the context of Roglič, a five-time Grand Tour winner looking to triumph at a second Giro, showing all his experience and missing that TT victory by less than a second. It also set the scene of the challenge ahead for the much younger Ayuso, who at 22 is a rising star, but failed to perform as he would have liked in the race of truth, and has a long way to go until he can match the palmarès of the Slovenian and actually beat him across three weeks.

