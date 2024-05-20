'I was 25 meters deep in a ravine' - Jenthe Biermans completes Giro Queen Stage despite incredible fall

Jenthe Biermans finishes stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia after falling into a ravine

While race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) dominated the Giro d’Italia queen stage, finishing nearly 47 minutes behind him was Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who after a remarkable day managed to complete the 222km stage despite falling into a ravine.

In one of the amazing stories of the queen stage, the Belgian suffered what he described as “the heaviest fall of my career” into a 25-metre-deep ravine while descending the Passo del Mortirolo where a real panic set in having not only hurt himself but lost his radio.

“I misjudged a bend during the descent. The result was a very heavy fall. The heaviest fall of my career,” Biermans told Sporza at the finish.

“It was really panic. The first moment I couldn't move anymore.

"I continued to tumble after my fall and eventually came to a stop around a tree. I also lost my communication during the fall, so they [Arkéa-B&B Hotels] didn't find me right away."

Thankfully, other teams were on hand to ensure Bierman’s safety despite his crash being missed by the TV cameras, with the Belgian incredibly grateful for those who stopped to check on and help him.

“Four teams immediately came looking for me, I was at least 25-30 meters deep in a ravine,” detailed Biermans.

“[Alpecin-Deceuninck sports director] Gianni Meersman and the men from Intermarché-Wanty, among others, came immediately. I would like to thank them.”

Stunningly, Biermans wasn’t too badly hurt to continue the day, bravely remounting with the brutally tough Passo di Foscagno and Mottolino (Livigno) summit finish in his way of staying at the Giro. But the sprinter managed it alongside others in the final groupetto fighting for survival.

“A few men helped me climb up. We took our time for a long time. I was lucky that I was not in the last group at the time,” said Biermans.

“I climbed back on the bike and then rode on with the last gruppetto. I crossed the line thanks to a lot of support from other boys and character.”

There was still a lot of pain for the Belgian, however, with a decision on his continued participation likely to be made tomorrow morning before stage 16.

Today’s well-timed rest day will give the team a chance to check his injuries and should allow him some time to recover.

“Now we are going to do checks and hope that there are no fractures. My hip, lower back and foot really don't feel good,” finished Biermans.

If Biermans is to continue, he’ll be one of two sprinters on Arkéa-B&B Hotels vying for good results in the two possible remaining sprint stages 18 and 21 alongside David Dekker, having taken fourth on stage 3.

What's certain is that Biermans won't forget stage 15 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia for a long time.