'I was 25 meters deep in a ravine' - Jenthe Biermans completes Giro Queen Stage despite incredible fall

Belgian thankful for teams coming to his aid after crashing on Mortirolo descent

Jenthe Biermans finishes stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia after falling into a ravine
Jenthe Biermans finishes stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia after falling into a ravine (Image credit: Getty Images)

While race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) dominated the Giro d’Italia queen stage, finishing nearly 47 minutes behind him was Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who after a remarkable day managed to complete the 222km stage despite falling into a ravine.

In one of the amazing stories of the queen stage, the Belgian suffered what he described as “the heaviest fall of my career” into a 25-metre-deep ravine while descending the Passo del Mortirolo where a real panic set in having not only hurt himself but lost his radio.

