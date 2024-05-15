Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons Giro d’Italia as Visma-Lease a Bike down to four riders

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike team leader held the white jersey and 5th place in the general classification

Team Vismaâ€“Lease a Bike's Belgian rider Cian Uijtdebroeks is pictured prior the 10th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 142km between Pompei and Cusano Mutri (Bocca della Selva), on May 14, 2024 in Pompeii. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The current white jersey holder Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia with illness ahead of stage 11, following a similar abandon from teammate Olav Kooij 24 hours earlier.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning. “The Giro will have to continue without the biggest smile of the peloton,” the statement read. “We regret to announce that Cian Uijtdebroeks is forced to abandon the race. Cian did not feel well the past days and after yesterday’s stage, he fell ill.”

