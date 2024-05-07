Biniam Girmay crashes out of Giro d'Italia on wet descent

Intermarché sprinter left stunned and in pain after crashing twice

Biniam Girmay crashed out of the Giro d'Italia during stage 4
Biniam Girmay crashed out of the Giro d'Italia during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay has abandoned the 2024 Giro d’Italia after crashing twice in a matter of minutes on stage 4 from, 60km from the finish in Andora.

The Eritrean first went down in a crash which also included Ben O’Connor and Matteo Trentin at the back of the peloton on the long descent towards the coast. He stunned and appeared to have injured his right leg as he struggled to stand up.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.