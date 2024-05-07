Biniam Girmay crashes out of Giro d'Italia on wet descent

Biniam Girmay has abandoned the 2024 Giro d’Italia after crashing twice in a matter of minutes on stage 4 from, 60km from the finish in Andora.

The Eritrean first went down in a crash which also included Ben O’Connor and Matteo Trentin at the back of the peloton on the long descent towards the coast. He stunned and appeared to have injured his right leg as he struggled to stand up.

Girmay was encouraged to race on and took a new bike after being checked out by the race doctor and team staff, only to slide out of a corner soon after.

The second crash saw Girmay kick his bike away and then enter discussions with team staff and doctors before pulling out of the race.

A former stage winner at the Giro, Girmay has been close to returning to his top form with a third place on stage 3 behind Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan.

Girmay was forced to pull out of his Giro debut in 2022 after injuring his eye with a cork while celebrating his history-making victory.

