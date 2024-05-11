Christophe Laporte pulls out of Giro d'Italia before stage 8 after replacing Van Aert

Visma-Lease a Bike bad luck continues with Frenchman not taking stage 8 start

Christophe Laporte after crashing on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) won't start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia after not fully recovering from his high-speed crash on stage 5. 

The European Champion was drafted into the Giro as a replacement for Wout van Aert after his debut at the race was cancelled due to his horror crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, but Laporte's first appearance has only lasted seven stages.

