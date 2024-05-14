Giro d’Italia stage winner Olav Kooij abandons with fever as Visma's bad luck continues

By
published

Vernon and Kanter also out with illness as sprint field weakens

Olav Kooij was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia due to illness after winning stage 9
Olav Kooij was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia due to illness after winning stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike’s bad luck and injuries at the Giro d’Italia has continued, with sprinter Olav Kooij forced to pull out of the Giro d’Italia due to a fever, two days after taking his first Grand Tour stage win in Naples.

Kooij is the third rider on the Dutch team to abandon the 2024 Giro after Robert Gesink and Christophe Laporte were forced to leave the race due to injuries sustained in crashes on stage 1 and stage 5 respectively.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.