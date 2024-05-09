Michael Woods one of three Israel-Premier Tech to abandon Giro d’Italia ahead of stage 6

Three Israel-Premier Tech riders caught in stage 5 crash while Florian Lipowitz abandons with illness – a total of 11 riders are out of the race already

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting in Venaria Reale on Saturday with 176 riders in the Giro d’Italia peloton, the race has already lost 11 riders ahead of stage 6's gravel challenge across Tuscany. Climbers Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) are among the latest names forced to abandon the race.

The pair were both listed as DNS for stage 6, a 180km ride from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, along with Israel-Premier Tech riders Riley Pickrell and Nadav Raisberg.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix