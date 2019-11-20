Black Friday cycling clothing: the best Black Friday cycling kit deals of 2019

The Black Friday sales are packed with great deals on cycling clothing from many of the best brands as they clear their stock ready for 2020. If your old bibs are getting a bit saggy, waterproof jacket no longer waterproof or if you simply fancy picking up a spare jersey, it is well worth exploring the Black Friday cycling clothing sales. With retailers offering some serious Black Friday cycling deals this could be your chance to upgrade your cycling kit without breaking the bank.

It is not just great summer gear that is seeing prices getting chopped, there is a wide selection of cold-weather cycling clothing available as well. With winter now upon us, this is a great opportunity to insulate yourself from the cold so you can keep riding, no matter what the forecast says.

Black Friday cycling clothing deals by category

Below, we've broken down the Black Friday cycling clothing deals by category. Feel free to scroll down, or tap on any of the following links to be taken straight to your chosen category:

Jerseys

Bib shorts

Arm and leg warmers

Base layers

Bib tights

Gloves

Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles are never ones to shy away from a sale opportunity and have a lot of cycling clothing discounted with up to 60% off. They are adding new discounts weekly, so well worth checking back if nothing is currently taking your fancy. To make the sales that little bit sweeter, if you spend £75 in November they will give you a £10 voucher to spend in December.

Evans Cycles have dubbed their big November sales as 'Black Rideday'. There upwards of 30 pages of products from the likes of Castelli, Morvelo and Gore that are seeing discounts of up to 74%.

Tredz is boasting that they have over £1 million worth of savings every week in their Black Friday sale, which sees new deals being released every 7 days. Currently, they have a huge selection of jerseys, jackets and shorts from brands like Endura, Castelli and Gore.

Cyclingnews has had a good rummage through all the offers and we bring you the best Black Friday deals on jerseys, jackets, bibs and more.

Best cycling jerseys deals

A good quality cycling jersey will serve you well while on the bike. A fit designed to be comfortable in a riding position, technical materials to manage body temperature and rear pocket storage for mid-ride items. The Black Friday sales have a wide selection of jerseys to keep you warm in winter and cool in summer.

dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket

Was £100.00 | Now £60.00

With waterproof properties that can shake it with jackets twice the price, this is an excellent jacket with 40% off. Available in 4 colours and a full range of sizes.View Deal

Endura Pro SL Windshell Jacket

Was £99.99 | Now £49.00

A lightweight and packable windshield that’s DWR treated to ward off the odd shower. Available in L, XL and XXL.View Deal

Castelli Women's Perfetto Softshell Jacket

Was £180.00 | Now £115.00

Previously known under the legendary Gabba moniker, the Perfetto features Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric and three rear pockets. Available in all sizes and a couple of colours.View Deal

Gore Wear Women's C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry Jacket

Was £280.00 | Now £168.00

Gore’s Shakedry technology has combined revolutionary weather protection with ultimate packability. If you are in the market for a good quality jacket this is an unmissable offer.View Deal

Best cycling bib shorts deals

No piece of cycling clothing will have more of an effect to comfort on the bike than bib shorts. A good pair of shorts will provide hours of in-saddle comfort, compress muscles to reduce fatigue, improve aerodynamics and protect you from the weather. If you need any help deciding, we have put together a guide that breaks down the best bib shorts available in 2019 .

Le Col Pro Therma Bib Shorts

Was £165.00 | Now £82.50

Designed by professional riders and tested in the UK. Le Col’s Pro Therma bib shorts are a great cold-weather option on its own, and even more winter-ready when paired with leg warmers.View Deal

Endura FS260 Pro SL DS Women’s Cycling Bib Shorts

Was £124.99 | Now £62.99

Comfortable bib shorts with the convenience of Endura’s Drop Seat for when nature calls. All size options available the narrow and wide pad options.View Deal

dhb Classic Bib Shorts

Was £50.00 | Now £35.00

These dhb Classic bib shorts are ideal for beginner riders or commuters looking for more comfort without spending much money. View Deal

De Marchi Leggero Bib Shorts

Was £145.00 | Now £75.00

De Marchi Leggero shorts are designed for hot summer days but will also work well for hard indoor training efforts thanks to their lightweight construction and built-in compression. View Deal

dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Women's Bib Short

Was £130.00 | Now £70.00

Although these high-performance bibs aren’t actually in a Black Friday sale, Chain Reaction Cycle’s have still knocked 46% off making these a great buy.View Deal

Best cycling arm and leg warmer deals

A perfect addition to extend your summer kit a little further into spring and autumn, ideal for early rides or changeable weather when the temperature is likely to fluctuate mid-ride.

Endura Thermolite Leg Warmers

Was £29.99 | Now £15.00

Lined with Thermolite insulation for warmth and DWR treated to keep the weather out, these Endura leg warmers are perfect for winter. View Deal

dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers

Was £22.00 | Now £15.40

Simple fleece lined leg warmers that are pre-shaped for better a better fit. Best suited for dry autumn or spring rides. View Deal

dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers

Was £18.00 | Now £12.60

Matching arm-warmers for the above leg warmers for those that seek coordination.View Deal

Best cycling base layers deals

Build up of moisture can dramatically affect comfort and body temperature, this can be managed using a base layer to wick moisture away from the skin leaving you drier and regulating warmth. If you are unsure choosing between merino or synthetic fabrics we have a best base layer guide which breaks it all down.

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer

Was £45.00 | Now £27.00

Mid-weight cycling base layer with the natural warmth and odour resistance benefits of merino, a perfect first layer for cold days on the bike. Loads of sizes and colours available.View Deal

Rapha Women's Base Layer SS

Was £60.00 | Now £18.00

If your an XS size and are needing some merino base layers Chain Reaction Cycles have loads of different styles with a huge 70% off.View Deal

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer

Was £40.00 | Now £20.00

A base layer must be able to manage body temperature to keep you comfortable and the Crafty Extreme CN is optimised to do this with underarm vents and breathable channel knitted construction.View Deal

Best cycling bib tights deals

When the temperature drops, nothing will keep you warm like a set of bib tights, using thick fleece-lined lycra they assure that there are no gaps that will let the cold in. With discounts of up to 49% now is the perfect opportunity to pick up a Black Friday deal to keep you warm on winter rides.

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight

Was £90.00 | Now £54.00

These fleece-lined bib tights are perfect for keeping legs cosy on cold-weather rides. A women’s version is available for the same price. View Deal

Altura Thermostat Bib Tights

Was £99.99 | Now £50.00

Altura is well known for making hard-wearing cycling clothing that is designed to deal with their local Yorkshire weather. These Thermostat bib tights are no different and are a great buy at £50. View Deal

Castelli Light Weight Bib Tights

Was £130.00 | Now £85.00

Panelled to provide light thermal and water-repellent protection where it's needed the most but allowing better ventilation for milder conditions.View Deal

Morvelo Stormshield Stealth Bib Tights

Was £115.00 | Now £80.00

Waterproof, windproof and using Miti SuperRoubaix fleece-lined lycra, the StormSheild bib tights seek to keep you riding no matter the weather.View Deal

Best cycling gloves deals

Hands are the first body part that will succumb to the cold on the bike as they are vulnerably exposed out front on the handlebars. You may be wrapped up warm but if you don’t have the right gloves, the cold will quickly result in painful and useless fingers. To find out how best to protect your hands we have put together a winter gloves buyers guide and some great Black Friday deals below.

dhb Extreme Winter Gloves

Was £32.00 | Now £22.40

For a little over £20, dhb’s insulated and waterproof gloves should keep your hands cosy and dry on cold rides.View Deal

SealSkinz Brecon XP Ladies Waterproof Glove Black

Was £45.00 | Now £24.99

Waterproof and windproof gloves from the legendary sock makers with 44% off, available in medium, large and extra-large.View Deal

dhb Roubaix Liner Glove

Was £15.00 | Now £9.00

For days when your current gloves aren’t quite warm enough, dhb’s Roubaix liner adds extra insulation. These liners are easily packed away in a pocket should your hands get too warm.View Deal

Looking for more than clothing in the Black Friday cycling sales?

There is so much more than just cycling clothing in the Black Friday sales with huge discounts on components, tech and bikes. If you are looking for a new bike we have hunted down the best Black Friday road bike deals or for extra pedalling assistance, we have a roundup of the best Black Friday e-bike deals.

For those wanting to avoid the bad weather with some indoor training, the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals will help you set up your own pain cave as cheap as possible, and if you're after greater safety on the roads, check out the best deals on Black Friday bike helmets.

