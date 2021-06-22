The best Amazon Prime Day exercise bike & indoor cycling deals

The humble exercise bike has long held a position in family homes around the world, but in recent years, indoor cycling has exploded in popularity. Not least because of COVID-19, which forced people to stay indoors, causing many to look for ways to keep fit at home. The downside to the boom in popularity is that availability plummeted and, as a result, prices skyrocketed. However, fortunately for anyone looking for cheap indoor cycling tech right now, the indoor cycling deals this Amazon Prime Day are great and abundant.

When it comes to indoor cycling, our coverage here at Cyclingnews typically extends to the integrated world of smart, app-based systems like Zwift, TrainerRoad, with turbo trainers from Wahoo, Tacx, Elite and co. However, we appreciate that this is only a fraction of the people riding bikes indoors. Some like to attend spin classes, others prefer live-streamed classes via Peloton, Echelon or NordicTrack, while millions of people simply like to ride the sort of exercise bike you'll find at a gym for 30 minutes to get some cardio in before breakfast.

Therefore, in our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day indoor cycling deals below, you'll find simple exercise bikes, spin bikes, recumbent exercise bikes, and dedicated turbo trainer setups that you can fit your own bike to. In addition, we've collated a host of great accessories, such as towels, fans, and peripheral tech that will maximise the experience and make it enjoyable, rather than barely endurable. Oh, and we've not only looked at Amazon, but we've also pulled in deals from the entirety of the world wide web.

Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals

There are a lot of good things to be said about the best turbo trainers, but the fact remains that not everyone needs - or even wants - one. They might not have a bike to fit their turbo trainer to, they might simply prefer to keep their outdoor bike for outdoor riding, they might not feel the need for the smart integration that the turbo trainers can provide, or they might prefer the online spin class way of doing things. For many people, an exercise bike will perform dutifully.

If that's you, then the following roundup of Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals has options for all budgets, from entry level right up to the Nordictrack smart system that can connect you to live streamed spin class instructors.

USA: DMASUN Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike | 24% off at Amazon

Was $439.99 | Now $334.99

Following the popular 'spin' bike design concept, this exercise bike uses a fixed flywheel, for which resistance is controlled manually. There's plenty of adjustment of the handlebars and saddle, and a tablet holder means you can bring your own entertainment. View Deal

USA: VIGBODY Exercise Bike | 26% off at Amazon

Was $379.99 | Now $279.99

If you're looking for an exercise bike and want the biggest discount you can find, then this option from Vigbody is the best we've spotted. It follows the traditional spin-bike design, with a wide base for stability and steel construction to be suitable for riders up to 330lbs. It lacks the integrated pulse monitor that some provide, but its LCD screen will display the basics such as speed, distance and time, as well as a calculation of calories burned. View Deal

UK: SOVNIA Exercise Bike | 20% off at Amazon

Was £289.10 | Now £231.28

Mimicking the spin bike design format, this exercise bike from Sovnia comes with a fixed flywheel with a resistance adjustment that is easy to reach and simple to operate. It comes with a solid base that features two wheels to make it easy to manoeuvre, and it can be adjusted for people with an inside leg measurement of between 25in and 38.5in. There's a bottle cage included, and it will measure your speed, distance, time, as well as estimate your calorie burn. View Deal

UK: Cyclace Exercise Bike | 24% off at Amazon

Was £369.99 | Now £279.99

The Cycleace exercise bike follows the spin-bike design blueprint, with a fixed 16kg flywheel and an easy-reach resistance knob. Adjustment is suitable for those with an inseam anywhere from 28 to 39 inches long, and the stable base comes with wheels for easy manoeuvring. It'll measure your speed, distance, time and estimate your calorie burn, and the handle doubles up as a tablet holder so you can bring your own entertainment. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day recumbent exercise bike deals

We appreciate that a recumbent exercise bike is a world away from the high-paced, interval-led world of indoor cycling that gets most coverage here on Cyclingnews, where apps like Zwift lead the way. But we also appreciate that not everyone shopping for indoor cycling deals is desperate to set a new PB or train like a pro. Many indoor cyclists are simply looking to get active, get mobile, and shed a few lbs.

If that's you, riding a normal bike or even an upright exercise bike might not be an attractive proposition. Many new cyclists suffer unwanted pains when cycling - in the bum, the back, or the neck - and for many, especially older cyclists or those in rehab from injury, a recumbent exercise bike offers the perfect solution, reducing pain in unwanted areas, while allowing low-impact exercise to build (or rebuild) fitness.

USA: JEEKEE Recumbent Exercise Bike | 33% off at Amazon

Was $369.99 | Now $247.98

This recumbent exercise bike isn't the cheapest here on this list, but it's the one with the biggest saving. It also comes with a much wider seating area, with nine preset positions to maximise comfort. Resistance comes via magnets, meaning it's quiet and smooth, yet the eight levels of resistance offer a good spread of difficulty settings. The LCD screen will showcase your heart rate, speed, and other data to help you monitor and track your progress. View Deal

UK: Sportstech ES600 Recumbent Exercise Bike | 30% off at Amazon

Was £669.00 | Now £468.30

If you're looking to shed a few lbs but find typical exercise bikes jarring or uncomfortable, then a recumbant exercise bike is a great way to get moving without the associated pains to your bum, back or hands. This option from Sportstech features an app as well as an LCD screen with 12 preinstalled programs to keep you interested while you ride. There's also a tablet holder, should you wish to add your own entertainment. View Deal

Turbo trainer deals

The traditional turbo trainer is most common among keen cyclists. In its most basic form, it allows you to connect your normal bike to the turbo trainer, placing its rear tyre onto a roller, and that roller applies the resistance.

More modern turbo trainers allow you to connect your chain to a cassette directly on a flywheel, which means you need to remove your the wheel from your bike. The direct connection offers a better life-like feel, as the resistance doesn't get lost in the friction of your tyre.

How that resistance is applied differs by model. The top direct drive systems use electromagnetism, whilst others use magnets. The cheaper wheel-on systems typically use magnets or fluid.

The more expensive systems are 'smart', meaning they can connect via Bluetooth or ANT+ to your computer, and software such as Zwift can communicate with your trainer, making it easier or harder to pedal, depending on the gradient your avatar is facing at the time.

Lifeline Xplova Noza S Smart | 19-28% off at Wiggle

UK: £649.99 £499.99 | USA: $879.99 $704.99 Lifeline is Wiggle's in-house brand dedicated to offering high-quality, low cost cycling goods. The brand made a name in tools, but it's now taking on turbo trainers. Powered by Acer electronics, the system follows a similar design to the Wahoo Kickr Core. It offers a maximum resistance of 2500 watts, 18% gradients, and accuracy within 2.5%. View Deal

Elite Direto | Up to 38% off at Wiggle

UK: £769.99 £499.99 | USA: $899.99 $629.99 | AU: $1,299.99 $799.99 With a maximum resistance of 2200 watts, the Direto is designed with elite cyclists in mind. However, the price is anything but. It's compatible with all modern axle standards, features folding legs for ease of use, and with a 4.2kg flywheel, it's light enough to move around between sessions. View Deal

Elite Direto X | Up to 18% off at Wiggle

UK: £769.99 £664.99 | USA: $929.95 $837.99 | AU: $1,369.99 $1,115.99 The Direto X is Elite's replacement for the Direto, it's one of the most comprehensive turbo trainers on the market, with power output measured within 1.5% accuracy. It can simulate gradients of up to 18 per cent and offers up to 3250w resistance. It improves upon the Direto with a claimed 50% reduction in noise, meaning it's great for those living in an apartment with neighbours below. View Deal

USA: Wahoo Kickr K.O.M. Bundle | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $1,799.99 | Now $1,619.99

This deal is for the Wahoo Kickr V4, a trainer that is still one of the best turbo trainers out there, despite recently being superseded by the Kickr V5. It also includes the Kickr Climb, a device that raises and lowers your bike's front end in line with gradient changes presented by your app of choice. It's truly one of the most realistic indoor cycling experiences available. View Deal

USA: Wahoo Indoor Training Starter Bundle | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $609.99 | Now $549.99

When it comes to indoor cycling, one of the brands that rules the roost is Wahoo. The Kickr Snap is their wheel-on trainer, meaning you fit your bike onto it, pressing the tyre against a roller, which then controls the resistance. It is 'smart', which means it can connect to apps like Zwift or TrainerRoad and control a workout automatically so you don't need to continually fiddle with a resistance lever or dial. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day indoor cycling accessories deals

UK: Microfiber towels | Up to 55% off at Amazon

Various

Anyone who has cycled indoors will be aware of how sweaty it can be. Continually sweating onto your bike without cleaning it is a sure-fire way to corrode it, so one of our tried and tested techniques is to drape a couple of microfibre towels over the handlebars to capture any droplets. It also then means it's never out of reach when you need to wipe your brow. View Deal

USA: Giro Empire SLX | up to 50% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $349.95 | Now from $174.95

You can get a huge saving off these lightweight pro-level shoes from Giro, depending on which colourway and size you opt for. The biggest saving is on the shiny Ultraviolet in sizes 39-44, but you can still get 30% off the white pair.View Deal

USA: Specialized SL Bib Shorty Short - Women's | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $150.00 | Now $134.98

Available in limited sizes, these Cast Berry/Black bib shorts from Specialized share the same construction as the regular SL bib shorts, but have a shorter inseam. This makes them more suitable for petite women, as well as those training and competing in super hot weather conditions.View Deal

USA: Pearl Izumi Race Road V5 Women's | 31% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $160.00 | Now $109.96

If you're looking to upgrade from your entry-level kicks to some advanced race day shoes, these road shoes from Pearl Izumi offer some great features without the eye-watering price tag that accompanies many high-end race shoes.View Deal

USA: dhb Dorica | 41% off at Wiggle

Was $113.00 | Now $66.47

With a choice of black, white or grey, and sizing from EU39 - EU48, there will be a pair of shoes here to match the majority of your wants and needs. View Deal

USA: Comfort Zone PowrCurve 18in Stand Fan | 35% off at Amazon

Was $64.99 | Now $41.99

While a fan is technically considered a non-essential to indoor cycling, once you've tried it without one, you'll quickly be on Amazon shopping for the biggest one you can find. The lack of airflow means you sweat quickly and profusely, so replicating the real-world airflow is imperative to an enjoyable ride. This option from Comfort Zone is our pick of the budget stand fans, although there's really no limit on how powerful a fan you can (and should) go for. View Deal

USA: Bicycle Trainer Floor Mat | 29% off at Amazon

Was $49.00 | Now $34.98

You don't necessarily need a dedicated floor mat for cycling indoor. An old towel, a piece of kitchen lino, or even some cardboard will do the trick, but a mat is the dedicated solution that solves multiple problems. First, it stops your bike from dirtying the floor while you ride. Second, it catches any sweat droplets that make it past that microfibre towel you just bought. Third, it dampens the bike's vibrations, meaning less noise. View Deal

USA: Pearl Izumi Transfer Short Sleeve Baselayer | 64% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $50.00 | Now $17.97

Available in black and white, this Pearl Izumi base layer is made from the brand's Transfer Dry fabric, which utilizes activated charcoal threads to reduce dry time and improve wicking.View Deal

UK: dhb Dorica Road | 41% off at Wiggle

Was £85.00 | Now £50.00

Add a touch of class to your cycling wardrobe with the lace-up dhb Dorica shoes, available in black, white and grey, and with a full range of sizes in stock and on sale.View Deal

UK: Madison Sportive Bib Shorts | 38% off at CycleStore

Was £64.99 | Now £39.99

Bibs on a budget, if you're in for an epic Zwift session, the Madison Sportive bibs see an Italian TMF Gel Chamois that will keep your derriere comfortable for hours on end.View Deal

UK: Santini 1965 Baselayer | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £45.00 | Now £26.99

This retro-looking sleeveless base layer will be ideal for many people's indoor cycling setup. The sleeveless design and fast-wicking material will keep you cool on even the hardest of rides. View Deal

UK: CooSpo Heart Rate Monitor | 50% off at Amazon

Was £39.99 | Now £19.99

One of the best priced heart rate monitors we've come across, this option from CooSpo can connect via either Bluetooth or ANT+. It has a battery life of 300 hours, which is comparable to the best heart rate monitors available. View Deal

