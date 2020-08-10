Alison Tetrick's Specialized Diverge Pro Carbon - Gallery
Whether it's gravel racing or adventuring, Tetrick's Specialized Diverge Pro has the capability for any ride
Back at the start of the year, we featured Alison Tetrick's Specialized S-Works Roubaix which she used to race the Super Sweetwater gravel round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series. Aboard her Roubaix, Alison took third place, however, with the global pandemic putting the remainder of the Grasshopper Series on hold until October, we will need to wait to see if she can better that result.
Bike racing has been a big part of Tetrick's life since starting her pro road racing career in 2009 with TIBCO-SVB, a successful road career gave way to a love for the flourishing gravel racing scene after she not only won but also set a course record, at Dirty Kanza 200 in 2017.
Cyclingnews recently spoke to Tetrick about what had drawn her into to the world of gravel racing.
"I love the equal distance and being able to line up with everybody," she said. "It gives everyone an opportunity to share cycling and our love for what we do on so many different levels. As a pro [road racer], I got to do these great [UCI-sanctioned] races around the world with my team, but gravel brings a lot of inclusivity."
The course at Sweetwater is not hugely technical and Tetrick's choice of bike - the S-Works Roubaix - reflected this. Like many other riders, her Sweetwater gravel-lite setup prioritised speed and was specced with Roval CLX32 carbon road wheels, Specialized Roubaix 30/32c tyres and a SRAM Red Etap AXS road groupset with a double chainring combo.
Tetrick's Diverge Pro is a very different beast. Upgraded Future Shock suspension, refined geometry and larger tyre capacity make the Specialized Diverge a much more adaptable machine which can be set up for race performance or in rugged all-terrain mode.
Due to its mountain-bike-inspired geometry, the Diverge features a longer top tube which has allowed Tetrick to reduce her stem length to 100mm. Centring the riding position on the bike, Tetrick has found that the new geometry has made her more confident when tackling technical terrain.
The drivetrain has also been changed up. Gone is the double from the Roubaix and in comes a 1x drivetrain. Combining SRAM ForceEtap AXS levers with a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS rear derailleur and a SRAM XX1 Eagle XG 1299 12 speed cassette with a range of 10-50t.
Tetrick has accessorised her Diverge with Lezyne's new Neo Metallic accessory range rainbow theme to compliment the X01 rainbow drivetrain components. A Lezyne Mega XL GPS is used for navigation and lighting is handled by a Lezyne 1000XL front light and Stick Drive rear. The CNC bottle cages and saddlebag transport hydration, ride accessories and nutrition.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Alison Tetrick's Specialized Diverge Pro.
Alison Tetrick's Specialized Diverge Pro Carbon full bike specifications
- Frameset: Specialized Diverge Pro Carbon, 56 cm
- Front brake: SRAM Force Etap AXS HRD
- Rear brake: SRAM Force Etap AXS HRD
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM ForceEtap AXS HRD
- Front derailleur: n/a
- Rear derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
- Cassette: SRAM XX1 Eagle XG 1299 10-50T Rainbow
- Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle Rainbow
- Crankset: SRAM Force with Quarq power meter, 42T
- Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB
- Wheelset: Roval Terra CL
- Tyres: Specialized Tracer Pro 2Bliss 42mm
- Pedals: Speedplay Syzr
- Bar Tape: Zipp Service Course CX
- Handlebars: Zipp Service Course 70 Ergo Silver, 40 cm
- Stem: Zipp Service Course Silver, 100 mm
- Saddle: Specialized Mirror Carbon 3D-printed, 155mm
- Seatpost: Zipp Service Course Silver, Offset 20 mm
- Bottle cages: Lezyne CNC Machined AL
- Cycling computer: Lezyne Mega XL
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.