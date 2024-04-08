10 conclusions from the 2024 Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes

By Stephen Farrand, Kirsten Frattini, Dani Ostanek
published

Our top takeaways from a weekend in hell as world champions rule the Queen of the Classics

World champions Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Lotte Kopoeck (SD Worx-Protime) came out on top at the 2024 editions of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes
World champions Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Lotte Kopoeck (SD Worx-Protime) came out on top at the 2024 editions of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the races do year after year, Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes drew the cobbled Classics season to a close in spectacular fashion at the weekend.

The pair of races, run over the cruel cobblestones of France's Nord department, delivered pain, emotion, controversy, and joy in equal measure as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) triumphed in Roubaix's famous Vélodrome André-Petrieux.

Image 1 of 2
ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 06 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek Pfeiffer Georgi of The United Kingdom and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL and Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint at finish line to win the race in the Roubaix Velodrome Velodrome Andre Petrieux during the 4th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2024 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on UCIWWT April 06 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky and the lead group sprint it out in the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1