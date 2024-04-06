After tears, Elisa Balsamo finds satisfaction in Paris-Roubaix second place

By Stephen Farrand
published

Lidl-Trek go close to another victory with Van Dijk and Balsamo in front group

Paris-Roubaix 2024: Elisa Balsamo took second
Paris-Roubaix 2024: Elisa Balsamo took second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo slumped to the floor and was in tears in the Roubaix velodrome after finishing second to Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) in the six-rider sprint that decided this year's Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The Lidl-Trek rider was perhaps the fastest finisher of the sextet and used her track skills to ensure she was up front and not boxed-in.

But Kopecky came from behind to surge past her and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) as the line approached.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.