The best in the world? Lotte Kopecky stays modest after storming to Paris-Roubaix victory

By Dani Ostanek
published

'I think there are a lot of really good cyclists, and I can say that I am probably one of them, yes' says World Champion

Lotte Kopecky on her way to winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024
Lotte Kopecky on her way to winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After racking up another win during her 2024 Spring Classics campaign at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, world champion Lotte Kopecky can rightly claim her place as the best cyclist on the planet.

This spring alone, the Belgian has hoisted the cobblestone trophy aloft for the first time, in addition to winning the UAE Tour plus Strade Bianche, Nokere Koerse, and appearing on the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Trofeo Binda.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1