Josh Tarling disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for a sticky bottle tow

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) rides an early cobbled sector before getting disqualified from the 2024 Paris-Roubaix

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has been disqualified from Paris-Roubaix after taking an illegal tow from his team car following a puncture.

The young British rider was an outsider for a top placing at Paris-Roubaix after impressing at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders. However, his race ended with 130km to go when he was officially disqualified by race commissaires and told to drop back from the peloton.

Tarling was part of the select 30-rider front group which formed after Alpecin-Deceuninck forced the pace for reigning champion and race favourite Mathieu van der Poel with 150km to go.

He then punctured and lost contact with the group on the exposed roads. He got a bike change and began to chase but was then seen taking a tow and sticky bottle at high speed from his Ineos Grenadiers team car by a motorbike commissaire and on television.

The motorbike commissaire and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) quickly intervened to disqualify Tarling after seeing the incident, which was caught live on television.

He was told he was out of the race via team radio and gradually dropped back before speaking to the chief race commissaire in the red car following the peloton. After failing to argue his case, European time trial champion Tarling then angrily waved away a television motorbike that was ahead of him.

Tarling and Ineos Grenadiers are likely to face a significant fine and loss of ranking points after the race.