Josh Tarling disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for a sticky bottle tow

By Stephen Farrand
published

20-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider excluded from the race with 130km to go

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) rides an early cobbled sector before getting disqualified from the 2024 Paris-Roubaix
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) rides an early cobbled sector before getting disqualified from the 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has been disqualified from Paris-Roubaix after taking an illegal tow from his team car following a puncture. 

The young British rider was an outsider for a top placing at Paris-Roubaix after impressing at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders. However, his race ended with 130km to go when he was officially disqualified by race commissaires and told to drop back from the peloton. 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.