‘It’s a pretty epic race’ - Tom Pidcock left battered, blistered but satisfied after Paris-Roubaix debut

By Stephen Farrand
published

Briton finishes 17th after late call-up for Hell of the North

Paris-Roubaix 2024: Tom Pidcock during the race
Paris-Roubaix 2024: Tom Pidcock during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock’s blistered and painful hands perfectly summed up his Paris-Roubaix debut and his 17th place in the velodrome, 6:20 down on dominant winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The Ineos-Grenadiers racer was a late entry to the Hell of the North after crashing before the opening time trial of Itzulia Basque Country.

He is targeting the Ardennes Classics that begin next Sunday with the Amstel Gold Race but wanted to test his form, and -  after winning the Junior and U23 versions of Paris-Roubaix - get a taste of the elite level race, too.
 

“It’s a completely different beast. The speed was pretty incredible,” a clearly fatigued Pidcock told Cyclingnews and GCN after he completed anti-doping and rode back to the Ineos Grenadiers team bus.  

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.