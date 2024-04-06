'We put all our cards on the sprint' - Lidl-Trek, Van Dijk analyse Paris-Roubaix final

By Lukas Knöfler
published

'If you're so close, then you’re really disappointed," Van Dijk had freedom but lacked punch so ended up working for Balsamo

Elisa Balsamo and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) in the breakaway at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024
Elisa Balsamo and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) in the breakaway at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek has won Paris-Roubaix Femmes twice in its four-year history, but Elisa Balsamo came up short against winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) in the 2024 edition and was in tears after her runner-up finish, though she could find the positives in her result later on. 

In an interview with Cyclingnews after the race, Lidl-Trek's sport director, Jeroen Blijlevens, said that Balsamo's disappointment in her result shows how much she cares about performing at the Hell of the North.

“If you're so close, then you’re really disappointed. How many times do you get in this situation in Paris-Roubaix? Next year will be different. I'm happy that she's disappointed because when she's so close, she has to be,” Blijlevens told Cyclingnews in the Roubaix velodrome.

Ellen van Dijk said that she was with Balsamo in the final, setting the pace in the group of six that also included Marianne Vos (Team Visma-Lease a Bike), Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), and Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ), leading them into the velodrome. Lidl-Trek was the only team with more than one rider in the lead group.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

