'My head got big, I made a mistake' - Pithie regrets Paris-Roubaix crash

By Stephen Farrand
published

'I can only say, Wow! to Mathieu, he was on another level again' says Groupam-FDJ teammate Stefan Küng

Laurence Pithie looks on, with his face caked in mud, and injuries sustained on his elbow after crashing at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix where he finished 7th on the day
Laurence Pithie looks on, with his face caked in mud, and injuries sustained on his elbow after crashing at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix where he finished 7th on the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurence Pithie appeared to drop some F-bombs after he finished Paris-Roubaix. The 21-year-old Kiwi was in the front group yet again and was riding the cobbles of northern France like a veteran alongside teammate Stefan Küng.

Then Pithie suddenly lost contact when he crashed on a corner before the Templeuve cobbled sector with 33km to race. He had been in the five-rider group chasing eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel but suddenly lost any chance of a podium spot.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News