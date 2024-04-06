SD Worx tick off 'wish list' victory with Paris-Roubaix glory

By Dani Ostanek
published

'It means quite a lot because we worked really hard for this and also a bit of revenge for Flanders'

The entire SD Worx-Protime squad celebrate Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory at the Vélodrome André-Petrieux
The entire SD Worx-Protime squad celebrate Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory at the Vélodrome André-Petrieux (Image credit: Getty Images)

With victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Dutch superteam SD Worx-Protime recorded their 14th win of the 2024 season and already look on the way to matching or even exceeding the astounding 61-win tally they recorded last season.

They stand ahead of Lidl-Trek and EF Education-Cannondale, six wins clear, when this time last spring, they would still have to wait another month to record victory number 14.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek