'A number you don't dare think about' – Marianne Vos celebrates 250th road win

By Simone Giuliani
published

First time victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen ticks off landmark number for unrelenting Visma-Lease a Bike rider

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team VismaLease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Shirin van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek L during the 12nd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Womens Elite a 1299km one day race from Waregem to Waregem on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
A landmark celebration for Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The elated reaction that Marianne Vos delivers whenever she comes over the line at the front of a race is testament to the fact that winning never gets old, with the Visma-Lease a Bike rider celebrating her 250th road win at Dwars door Vlaanderen with the same excitement and joy as a first-time winner.

In some ways it still was a first, as while the rider has a palmares that includes 3 road world titles, Olympic gold and 32 women's Giro d'Italia stages – as well as a seemingly never ending list of other sought after victories on and off the road – Dwars door Vlaanderen wasn't a race the 36 year old had won before. Although she still did make it to the podium on her first attempt last year.

