'There were no layoffs' - Campagnolo sets the record straight as it releases a statement on future plans

Spring's approach brings brighter days, and it would appear that Campagnolo is emerging from its own period of darkness, perhaps the culmination of a difficult few years for the brand.

Cyclingnews received a statement from the brand this week with an update on what's been going on at the Italian manufacturer and an outline of what the future holds.

From the outside looking in, it appears to have been a turbulent few years, or even longer, for Campagnolo. Its equipment isn't used in the men’s or women’s WorldTour pelotons, something that's at odds with the company's rich racing heritage. Its focus has been on top-tier equipment for several years, and the decision to focus on the ‘sport luxury’ market segment headline created a lot of online speculation.

The arrival of the Super Record WR groupset was met with mixed reviews, and then at the end of last year, mass redundancies were reported for the brand. It was reported that Campagnolo was making around 40% of its workforce redundant amid significant financial losses, surely a bleak outlook for the once-revered manufacturer.

We spoke with the brand to get some context on its statement, the state of play on things internally and the feeling within the company as the new year begins.

The latest Super Record release included 1x13 transmissions (Image credit: Campagnolo)

"A number of stories about Campagnolo have circulated over the past few months," began the statement, which Cyclingnews received this week.

"Some were partial, others simply inaccurate. Since then, many things have happened. And now is the right time to speak clearly about them.” Campagnolo, it would seem, is ready to talk.

These inaccuracies related to the 'mass redundancy' news that spread at the end of last year, which cited layoffs for around 40% of the company workforce, which has sites in Italy and Romania.

The recent period has been very challenging for Campagnolo on a number of fronts. With talk of company relocation and redundancy, however, the brand confirmed that no employees had been made redundant. Local media speculation following a meeting between two Italian trade unions and the Campagnolo board led to the mass redundancy headlines.

The statement also mentioned an internal referendum, and it seems the company has arrived at a way forward which most staff are happy with. A lot of internal restructuring has taken place, and a new industrial plan has been approved by the Campagnolo board and banks. The Campagnolo family, who still own the brand, have also invested funds into the company.

"Campagnolo has now reached an agreement with trade unions and social partners through a serious and shared process that also included an internal referendum. Seventy-seven per cent of employees expressed their support," the statement explained.

The agreement means that no employees, many of whom are locals at the Vicenza headquarters location, will be laid off, but some will reduce their work flow during the week. A spokesperson for the brands explained how a Trade Union talking to the press, presumably about possible solutions, led to the headlines.

'It was only the first conversation with the union. The union goes out and talks to the local press. The local press amplified the news. It was really difficult for us; we will try to start 2026 with stability.' The brand explained.

The statement also mentioned a company change, to speed up processes and give way to 'young talents'.

"Campagnolo is changing. The company is undergoing a deep internal reorganisation that affects both its structure and the way it works. The goal is to simplify, reduce decision-making layers, speed up processes, and give space to the young talents who are already part of the organisation."

Reading between the lines, it sounds like there is something of a changing of the guard happening at the company; old and new mindsets need to work together to create a new atmosphere. The brand hasn't come right out and said it, but in some areas, the old way of doing things and a failure to move with the times may have contributed to some of the recent hardships.

"The idea is to work with the internal young talent in all the departments, marketing, sales, and R&D, to have a new energy in the company," said the brand's head of marketing, who agreed when I asked if old and new needed to come together.

"We need to rebuild the culture of the people inside the company before we go outside," they explained.

Gravel specific equipment has also now launched (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The statement also mentioned introducing products at more accessible price points, and the brand confirmed second-tier products will be on the way as early as next month.

"This is not the endpoint. This technological platform will soon be introduced at more accessible price points. This is a key step in strengthening Campagnolo’s presence in the market and in bringing our products back onto the bikes of the world’s leading manufacturers."

Campagnolo's 13-speed SR13 groupset appears to have started to turn the tide, being met with positive reviews and acclaim. Trickling this technology down to lower-tier groupsets, and ensuring pricing is competitive, could see the company's components being specced on more bikes by OEMs. Which ultimately means more riders on Campagnolo equipment once again, surely a goal for the brand and a way to increase profits.

The statement finishes with a summing up, and an insight into the company's goals for the coming years.

"We continue to build the future of cycling with genuine passion, respect for our history, and a clear focus on what lies ahead. Not only for business, but for love of this sport."

Campagnolo has said it's piece; now the work must begin. The brand wants to be back in cycling's top flight, and it sounds like talks with potential teams are ongoing. It is also working on having its equipment specced on more bikes from the off.

"We are a performance brand, not dreamers. We need a new range and more affordable prices. Product, pro teams and branding, these are our three pillars," the brands spokeperson explained.

Campagnolo may have just come back from the brink. A new chapter is beginning; only time will tell if the brand can reclaim its place at the top.