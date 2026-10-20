'Not a toy' - Continental releases limited edition Tadej Pogačar tyre and collectible box set
The collectors will want to keep this one in the original packaging
Continental has launched a collector's edition GP5000 S TR tyre today in collaboration with Tadej Pogačar.
You could argue that Pogačar is at the peak of his powers right now. Winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title this year and three of the five monument races.
The Slovenian's reach is global, and his fame seems to have now been confirmed by Continental releasing a limited Pogi collectable figurine. This could be one to keep in its original packaging!
Each collector's edition box will include a tyre with custom Pogačar labels on the sidewalls and an exclusive 'Pogi' collectable, which the brand's press release states is 'not a toy'.
The release also carries a more serious message: Continental says the tyres help champion the brand's 'Share the road' campaign.
The initiative's core mission is 'promoting road safety, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence for everyone on the road'.
To that end, the brand says it has created a 'Pogi' character with Pogačar. 'Pogi' will be featured in a series of animated stories to show that 'the roads belong to everyone'. You can watch one of the clips below.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Regarding the tyres themselves, this isn't a new model, but a modified version of a stock 30mm GP5000 S TR tyre.
Continental says the tyres have custom 'Pogačar' labelling on the sidewalls, and hundreds of micro Tadej Pogačar logos integrated into the hot patch model name lettering.
In June 2025, Continental also released the Archetype, a 30mm tyre it said was developed for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Whilst that tyre has seen occasional WorldTour use, Pogačar and his teammates seem to mostly race on the GP 5000 TT TR model these days.
The spec and technology of the tyres themselves are the same as a regular S TR tyre, and each one will come with a 'Pogi' collectable.
Each box contains one tyre and a collectable, so things may get a little pricey if you do want a pair.
The 'Pogačar collectors edition' will cost RRP: €109,95 / £94.99 / USD 137.95.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.