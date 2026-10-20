'Not a toy' - Continental releases limited edition Tadej Pogačar tyre and collectible box set

Continental has launched a collector's edition GP5000 S TR tyre today in collaboration with Tadej Pogačar.

You could argue that Pogačar is at the peak of his powers right now. Winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title this year and three of the five monument races.

The Slovenian's reach is global, and his fame seems to have now been confirmed by Continental releasing a limited Pogi collectable figurine. This could be one to keep in its original packaging!

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Each collector's edition box will include a tyre with custom Pogačar labels on the sidewalls and an exclusive 'Pogi' collectable, which the brand's press release states is 'not a toy'.

The release also carries a more serious message: Continental says the tyres help champion the brand's 'Share the road' campaign.

The initiative's core mission is 'promoting road safety, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence for everyone on the road'.

The collectors edition includes a 'Pogi' figurine and tyre. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

To that end, the brand says it has created a 'Pogi' character with Pogačar. 'Pogi' will be featured in a series of animated stories to show that 'the roads belong to everyone'. You can watch one of the clips below.

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Regarding the tyres themselves, this isn't a new model, but a modified version of a stock 30mm GP5000 S TR tyre.

Continental says the tyres have custom 'Pogačar' labelling on the sidewalls, and hundreds of micro Tadej Pogačar logos integrated into the hot patch model name lettering.

In June 2025, Continental also released the Archetype, a 30mm tyre it said was developed for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Whilst that tyre has seen occasional WorldTour use, Pogačar and his teammates seem to mostly race on the GP 5000 TT TR model these days.

The spec and technology of the tyres themselves are the same as a regular S TR tyre, and each one will come with a 'Pogi' collectable.

Each box contains one tyre and a collectable, so things may get a little pricey if you do want a pair.

The 'Pogačar collectors edition' will cost RRP: €109,95 / £94.99 / USD 137.95.