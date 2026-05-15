How to watch Giro d'Italia Stage 7 for FREE: All the broadcasters and streams for Blockhaus summit finish

Lennert Van Eetvelt, Giulio Pellizzari, and Jonas Vingegaard figure among the contenders for stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

You can follow all the action from stage 7 and he first summit finish of the 2026 Giro d'Italia at Blockhaus with live streaming around the world.

During the Giro's first week, the peloton has so far navigated the tests and travails of the Bulgarian Grande Partenza and the roads of Southern Italy. Now, it's time for the GC contenders to fire their first shots of the race at the famous Blockhaus ascent.

The 13.6km climb is nestled in the Apennines and hosts the first summit finish of this year's race. It is unlikely to decide the overall winner of the maglia rosa, but its 8.4% average gradient is sure to provoke time gaps, exciting racing, and a shakeup at the head of the Giro GC standings.

Watch out for overall favourite Jonas Vingegaard to make his first big move of the race, while other top GC contenders, including Egan Bernal, Giulio Pellizzari, Enric Mas, and Ben O'Connor, will also be battling for glory.

Read on for all the details on how to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free

Stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia will be free to watch in Australia, Italy and Switzerland.

In Australia, it's free with English commentary thanks to SBS.

You can also catch the race for free live on Italian national broadcaster RAI and on Swiss streaming services RSI (Italian commentary) and SRF (German commentary).

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 from anywhere in the world

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How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Stage 7 of the Giro through TNT Sports and HBO Max. It will go out on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports is your linear option while live streaming is available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the USA

Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia is on HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in Canada

For Canadian viewers, it is the usual FloBikes to stream stage 7.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in Australia

In Australia you can watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free on SBS.

Both races are being live-streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia. If you are looking for linear coverage, each stage will be available on SBS Viceland.

Giro d'Italia stage 7 start and finish times

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stage 7 will start in Formia at 10:45 local time. That's 9:45 BST, and 4:45 ET.

After 244km of racing, the stage is set to conclude atop Blockhaus at 17:11 local time – 16:11 BST, and 11:11 ET.