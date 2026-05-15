How to watch Giro d'Italia Stage 7 for FREE: All the broadcasters and streams for Blockhaus summit finish
The Giro hits Blockhaus for its first major mountain test on Friday – here's how to watch Jonas Vingegaard and his rivals in action
You can follow all the action from stage 7 and he first summit finish of the 2026 Giro d'Italia at Blockhaus with live streaming around the world.
- Date: May 15, 2026
- Time: 10:45 CET to 17:11 CET
- Free Streams: SBS (Australia) / RAI (Italy) / RSI (Switzerland)
- Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% off + 3 months free)
During the Giro's first week, the peloton has so far navigated the tests and travails of the Bulgarian Grande Partenza and the roads of Southern Italy. Now, it's time for the GC contenders to fire their first shots of the race at the famous Blockhaus ascent.
The 13.6km climb is nestled in the Apennines and hosts the first summit finish of this year's race. It is unlikely to decide the overall winner of the maglia rosa, but its 8.4% average gradient is sure to provoke time gaps, exciting racing, and a shakeup at the head of the Giro GC standings.
Watch out for overall favourite Jonas Vingegaard to make his first big move of the race, while other top GC contenders, including Egan Bernal, Giulio Pellizzari, Enric Mas, and Ben O'Connor, will also be battling for glory.
Read on for all the details on how to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.
Where to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free
Stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia will be free to watch in Australia, Italy and Switzerland.
In Australia, it's free with English commentary thanks to SBS.
You can also catch the race for free live on Italian national broadcaster RAI and on Swiss streaming services RSI (Italian commentary) and SRF (German commentary).
Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 from anywhere in the world
If you're outside your usual country when the Giro d'Italia is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad, and allows you to do so with complete confidence.
There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.
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How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Stage 7 of the Giro through TNT Sports and HBO Max. It will go out on TNT Sports 1.
TNT Sports is your linear option while live streaming is available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.
How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the USA
Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia is on HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.
How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in Canada
For Canadian viewers, it is the usual FloBikes to stream stage 7.
A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.
How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in Australia
In Australia you can watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free on SBS.
Both races are being live-streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia. If you are looking for linear coverage, each stage will be available on SBS Viceland.
Giro d'Italia stage 7 start and finish times
Stage 7 will start in Formia at 10:45 local time. That's 9:45 BST, and 4:45 ET.
After 244km of racing, the stage is set to conclude atop Blockhaus at 17:11 local time – 16:11 BST, and 11:11 ET.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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