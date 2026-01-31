Quiz! Can you name all the cyclo-cross world champions since 2000?
15 minutes to name as many CX rainbow jersey winners as possible
How well do you know your cyclo-cross rainbow jersey winners? Well, here's a quiz to put your knowledge to the test, regardless of whether the CX season is your bread and butter, or the mud and sand pits are a completely alien environment!
The 2026 edition of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships takes place this weekend in the Dutch city of Hulst, with Mathieu van der Poel eyeing a record-equalling rainbow jersey. There's one answer for free!
But how about the rest of them? The women's event was first held in 2000, so we thought that would be the ideal year to stretch our trivia challenge back to, to truly test your cyclo-cross credentials.
How many cyclo-cross world champions can you name since the turn of the millennium? We're giving you 15 minutes, plus the option of using a hint should you get stuck – in the Flemish mud – just log in to your Cyclingnews account or register via the button in the top right corner of the page.
Be sure to let us know how you got on via the comments section below, and feel free to test your knowledge with some of our other cycling quizzes too!
Good luck!
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
