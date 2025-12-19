Quiz! Can you identify these 12 cyclocross courses?

Do you know your Namur from your Koksijde? Put your CX knowledge to the test

Belgian Wout van Aert competes in the men&#039;s elite race during the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, in Maasmechelen on January 25, 2025. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Where is Wout van Aert battling it out in the mud? (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Are you a cyclocross fanatic? Well, boy, do we have the quiz for you!

We're well into the 2025/26 cyclocross season now, and the action-packed Kerstperiode gets underway this weekend. Running from Saturday 20 December through to Sunday 4 January, a total of 12 races are scheduled across Belgium and the Netherlands, starting with the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Antwerp.

