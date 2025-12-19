Quiz! Can you identify these 12 cyclocross courses?

Where is Wout van Aert battling it out in the mud?

Are you a cyclocross fanatic? Well, boy, do we have the quiz for you!

We're well into the 2025/26 cyclocross season now, and the action-packed Kerstperiode gets underway this weekend. Running from Saturday 20 December through to Sunday 4 January, a total of 12 races are scheduled across Belgium and the Netherlands, starting with the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Antwerp.

Mathieu Van der Poel has already returned to the discipline for the 2025/26 season, with Wout van Aert starting his campaign in Antwerp. Meanwhile, in the women's bunch, Lucinda Brand has been in dominant form so far, winning 10 of her opening 12 races.

Enough about the stars of the show, though! Our latest cycling quiz, and perhaps our toughest yet, is centred around the courses these riders tackle year in, year out. We've compiled images from a dozen iconic CX venues, past and present, to test your knowledge. Can you correctly name all 12 cyclocross courses?

With the festive season upon us, we've kindly removed the time limit from this quiz, and as always, hints are available by logging into your Cyclingnews account or by registering in the top right corner of the page.

For more quizzes, be sure to head to our cycling quiz hub to put your cycling trivia ability to the test, and as they say in Flanders, zet 'm op!

(Image credit: Future)