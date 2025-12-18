'I hope to be able to ride a bike again someday' – Eddy Merckx refuses to give up cycling despite third hip replacement
80-year-old cycling legend recovering from crash and year of multiple operations
Eddy Merckx hopes to soon ride outdoors again, a year after fracturing his hip in a fall and undergoing surgery several times.
The Belgian is considered the greatest cyclist of all time due to his 525 career victories and dominance in the late sixties and early seventies. He was nicknamed the Cannibal, with only Tadej Pogačar able to match his level of dominance and success.
Merckx fell at a railway crossing last December while riding with friends and suffered a fractured hip. He recovered and rode outdoors during the summer, but in August, he underwent a third hip replacement. He is now doing physiotherapy four times a week and is still hoping to ride outdoors again.
"I walk on a treadmill and cycle on a stationary bike. I hope to be able to cycle again someday," Merckx told La Dernière Heure in a joint interview with lifetime friend and popular Belgian singer Salvatore Adamo.
"I'm going through difficult times right now, but I'm very happy to see my children and grandchildren growing up," Merckx admitted.
"What do I hope for the future? That I regain my full health and can continue to enjoy life with my loved ones."
Merckx's daughter Sabrina highlighted the problem her father has faced.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Dad underwent general anesthesia for every new operation. That was particularly difficult for him. We hope the worst is now behind us," she said.
Merckx celebrated his 80th birthday on June 17, with an audience with the King of Belgium and a number of celebratory events.
Merckx told La Gazzetta dello Sport how he bought his first bike as a schoolboy thanks to the tips he earned delivering groceries for his family's shop.
He first raced at 16 and at 20, he had already won his first of seven editions of Milan-San Remo. He went on to win 525 races, with a new authorised and intimate documentary set to celebrate his life.
In a promotional video for the documentary, Merckx was asked to describe himself in a single word. He pauses and then says with a smile: "A winner.'
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.