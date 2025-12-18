'I hope to be able to ride a bike again someday' – Eddy Merckx refuses to give up cycling despite third hip replacement

News
By published

80-year-old cycling legend recovering from crash and year of multiple operations

Eddy Merckx during the celebrations for his 80th birthday
Eddy Merckx during the celebrations for his 80th birthday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddy Merckx hopes to soon ride outdoors again, a year after fracturing his hip in a fall and undergoing surgery several times.

The Belgian is considered the greatest cyclist of all time due to his 525 career victories and dominance in the late sixties and early seventies. He was nicknamed the Cannibal, with only Tadej Pogačar able to match his level of dominance and success.

"I walk on a treadmill and cycle on a stationary bike. I hope to be able to cycle again someday," Merckx told La Dernière Heure in a joint interview with lifetime friend and popular Belgian singer Salvatore Adamo.

TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.