'I hope to be able to ride a bike again someday' – Eddy Merckx refuses to give up cycling despite third hip replacement

Eddy Merckx during the celebrations for his 80th birthday

Eddy Merckx hopes to soon ride outdoors again, a year after fracturing his hip in a fall and undergoing surgery several times.

The Belgian is considered the greatest cyclist of all time due to his 525 career victories and dominance in the late sixties and early seventies. He was nicknamed the Cannibal, with only Tadej Pogačar able to match his level of dominance and success.

Merckx fell at a railway crossing last December while riding with friends and suffered a fractured hip. He recovered and rode outdoors during the summer, but in August, he underwent a third hip replacement. He is now doing physiotherapy four times a week and is still hoping to ride outdoors again.

"I walk on a treadmill and cycle on a stationary bike. I hope to be able to cycle again someday," Merckx told La Dernière Heure in a joint interview with lifetime friend and popular Belgian singer Salvatore Adamo.

"I'm going through difficult times right now, but I'm very happy to see my children and grandchildren growing up," Merckx admitted.

"What do I hope for the future? That I regain my full health and can continue to enjoy life with my loved ones."

Merckx's daughter Sabrina highlighted the problem her father has faced.

"Dad underwent general anesthesia for every new operation. That was particularly difficult for him. We hope the worst is now behind us," she said.

Merckx celebrated his 80th birthday on June 17, with an audience with the King of Belgium and a number of celebratory events.

Merckx told La Gazzetta dello Sport how he bought his first bike as a schoolboy thanks to the tips he earned delivering groceries for his family's shop.

He first raced at 16 and at 20, he had already won his first of seven editions of Milan-San Remo. He went on to win 525 races, with a new authorised and intimate documentary set to celebrate his life.

In a promotional video for the documentary, Merckx was asked to describe himself in a single word. He pauses and then says with a smile: "A winner.'