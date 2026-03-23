'It makes no sense to do that' – Eddy Merckx hails Tadej Pogačar's unconventional journey to Milan-San Remo victory but argues that comparisons remain futile

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Seven-time Primavera champion and greatest racer of all time says winning San Remo with one race beforehand "inconceivable in my time"

Eddy Merckx at a book launch in 2025
Eddy Merckx at a book launch in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time Milan-San Remo winner Eddy Merckx has joined the chorus of those praising Tadej Pogačar for the resourcefulness and determination he showed in finally securing a triumph in La Primavera, but continues to argue that comparisons between his era and that of the Slovenian remain pointless.

Countless column inches and internet debates have been made contrasting Pogačar's and Merckx's capacity for racking up the wins in the biggest events cycling can offer, with the Slovenian's latest victory only adding more fuel to that long-running discussion.

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Asked if he could call Pogačar the new Eddy Merckx, Merckx responded, "No, it makes no sense to do that. He's simply Pogačar, the best racer in the world right now. And he has been for several seasons.

Merckx insisted that comparisons were pointless because his era and Pogacar's were so different, pointing to the number of race days – riders did considerably more in his time – compared to the limited amount of competition for Pogačar and plenty of other racers. Just doing one event before San Remo, as Pogačar did, "would have been inconceivable in my day."

Merckx also heaped praise on Pogačar by saying that the Slovenian champion had known exactly what strategy to adopt given the setbacks without ever losing control of the race.

Dropping Van der Poel was a surprise, but again if that happened, that was to Pogačar's credit, Merckx said, and so, too was not losing time to Pidcock on the descent, given the Briton's ability on the downhill.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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