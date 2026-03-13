'If you start to lose that winning mentality, you might as well stop racing' - Michael Valgren completes comeback with Tirreno-Adriatico stage win

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EF Education rider takes first win since terrible 2022 crash

Michael Valgren wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
Michael Valgren wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Valgren's body carries the scars of his terrible 2022 crash, and he appeared to have forgotten what it was like to spray the spumante on the winner's podium. But there was no doubt the Dane was back to his best at Tirreno-Adriatico during stage 5 into Mombaroccio, and back winning after a five-year gap.

The EF Education-Easypost rider needed eight months away from racing and further months of physiotherapy and gym work after a crash at La Route d'Occitanie nearly five years ago, but he eventually made a full recovery.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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